Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer's Historic 3rd Weekend, Baahubali 2 Record Shattered

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik shatters 3rd weekend record set by Prabhas' Baahubali 2. Read on for more on Stree 2 box office collection day 18.

Hyderabad: Following the colossal success of Kalki 2898 AD, year 2024 is all set to have yet witness another blockbuster hit in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2. This horror-comedy has been dominating the box office, breaking records with its phenomenal performance. It has now surpassed the third-weekend collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, which held the record for seven years.

  • Stree 2 Record-Breaking Collections

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Stree 2 earned Rs 48.75 crore over the last three days, including a significant Rs 22.10 crore on Sunday alone. This brings the film's total domestic collection to an impressive Rs 502.35 crore.

Stree 2 has set a new record for the highest third-weekend collection for a Hindi film, exceeding the previous record held by Baahubali 2. While Baahubali 2 had collected Rs 42.55 crore during its third weekend, Stree 2 has surpassed this with Rs 48.75 crore. Additionally, the movie has also overtaken the Hindi version of Prabhas’ other film, Kalki 2898 AD, which had collected Rs 293.13 crore.

  • Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, Stree 2 earned Rs 22 crore, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. By the end of its 18-day run in theatres, the horror-comedy has garnered a total of Rs 480.05 crore in the domestic market. On its third Sunday, Stree 2 saw a 33.33% increase in collections compared to the previous day. The film enjoyed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 44.05% on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

  • Competition and Milestones

Stree 2 is now competing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the highest-grossing film of 2023. While Jawan crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within 18 days of its release, it also reached this milestone including revenue from paid previews.

  • Stree 2 Worldwide Collection and Upcoming Competition

On the global front, Stree 2 has accumulated Rs 688.25 crore. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has maintained a strong performance without facing significant competition. However, it was expected to face some rivalry from Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, scheduled for release on September 6, but this has been postponed due to delays in clearance from the CBFC. The film will soon encounter new competition from Vijay’s GOAT, which is set to release on September 5.

