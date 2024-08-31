ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Day 16: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer Beats Gadar 2's 2nd Week Record

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 continues its spell at the box office after hitting screens on August 15. The film helmed by Amar Kaushik outshines Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and claims 2nd second spot in highest 2nd week collections. Read on for Stree 2 box office collection day 16.

Stree 2 box office collection day 16 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has created waves at the box office. The film has achieved the second-highest second week collections ever, trailing only behind Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2. By the end of its second week, Stree 2 has accumulated a remarkable domestic total of Rs 441.4 crore.

  • Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 and Occupancy

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 continues to perform exceptionally well, recording impressive figures even after two weeks of release. On its 16th day in theatres, the horror comedy earned approximately Rs 7.75 crore, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film was showcased in over 4000 shows across India on its third Friday. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie saw an overall occupancy of 17.25% on Friday, with most tickets being sold for evening shows.

In Mumbai, it achieved an occupancy rate of 18.5% with 968 shows, while Delhi-NCR saw an 18% occupancy with 1038 shows. Ahmedabad, the third-highest in terms of shows, had 588 screenings with a 12.25% occupancy. On Friday, Maddock Films reported that the film had grossed Rs 453.6 crore net in India over 15 days, with total gross collections reaching Rs 535.24 crore.

  • Bollywood Highest 2nd Week Collection Movies
SLMovie2nd WeekWorldwideIndia Hindi NetVerdict
1Baahubali 2 The ConclusionRs 143.25 CrRs 1788.06 CrRs 510.99 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2Stree 2Rs 141.4 CrRs 617.25 CrRs 441.15 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3Gadar 2Rs 134.47 CrRs 686 CrRs 525.7 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
4AnimalRs 130.73 CrRs 915 CrRs 502.98 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5JawanRs 125.46 CrRs 1160 CrRs 582.31 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
6DangalRs 115.96 CrRs 2070.3 CrRs 374.43 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
7The Kashmir FilesRs 108.97 CrRs 341 CrRs 252.25 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
8PKRs 95.78 CrRs 792 CrRs 340.8 Cr All-Time Blockbuster
9SanjuRs 92.67 CrRs 588.5 CrRs 342.57 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
10PathaanRs 91.5 CrRs 1055 CrRs 524.53 CrAll-Time Blockbuster

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Stree 2 has also made a significant impact internationally. Its worldwide collections have crossed Rs 650 crore, making it the second-biggest hit of the year, after Kalki 2898 AD, which has grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally.

  • Record-Breaking Opening

Released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, Stree 2 had a remarkable opening. It earned approximately Rs 46 crore on its first day and an additional Rs 8 crore from select screenings the previous night, bringing its total opening collection to Rs 54 crore. This impressive debut surpassed the openings of major action films like Fighter and the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD, as well as the previous year's hits Pathaan and Jawan, both featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

  • Another Superhit Addition to Maddock Supernatural Universe

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree. The film stars Rajkummar and Shraddha, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan also make cameo appearances in the yet another superhit chapter of the Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU).

In Stree 2, Vicky (Rajkummar), Bittu (Aparshakti), and their team face a new threat—a headless monster named 'Sartaka' who kidnaps young women from Chanderi. The film connects with the previous instalment as well as Bhediya (2022), Kaushik's earlier creature comedy featuring Varun Dhawan. Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia also appear in special cameos. Released on Independence Day, Stree 2 went up against Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, both of which failed to make an impact at the box office.

