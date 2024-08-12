ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Film Gears Up For King-Sized Opening, Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Advance booking for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 has started strong, with over 138,000 tickets sold and a projected opening of Rs 30-35 crore on August 15. The film has already earned Rs 5.52 crore from advance bookings.

Stree 2 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Film Gears Up For King-Sized Opening, Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets
Stree 2 Advance Booking (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: Advance booking for the upcoming film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles, began on the weekend. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit film Stree and is set to hit theatres on August 15. Amid the excitement surrounding this horror-comedy, a film industry analyst has projected that the film is poised to achieve a remarkable opening of Rs 30-35 crore.

On Sunday, the industry analyst took to X and wrote, "Jio Studios's Stree2 has sold 45000 tickets at national chains in advance for day 1 including previews. Eying finish in the vicinity of ₹2.5 -3.5 lakhs (tickets). Set for a HUMONGOUS ₹30-35 crore nett opening on 15th August."

Recent data from industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that Stree 2 has so far sold 138,591 tickets across India for its opening day. In addition to ticket sales, the film has amassed Rs 5.52 crore nett from advance bookings along with blocked seats for its release on August 15.

Upon its release, Stree 2 will face competition from other major Hindi films including Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. In addition, Tamil actor Vikram's Thangalaan, directed by P Ranjith, along with Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart featuring Telugu actor Ram Pothineni alongside Sanjay Dutt, is also releasing on Independence Day.

The cast of Stree 2 also includes Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, with reports suggesting that Akshay Kumar will make a cameo in this flick. This film is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which previously released movies like Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and Munjya, featuring actors Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sharvari.

READ MORE

  1. Stree 2 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor's Horror Comedy Show Strong Early Response
  2. Stree 2 Song Khoobsurat: Varun Dhawan And Rajkummar Rao's Jealous Tussle Over Shraddha Kapoor Has Fans In Splits
  3. Stree 2 Song Khoobsurat: Fans Demand 'Justice' For Vicky AKA Rajkummar Rao As Shraddha Kapoor Romances Varun Dhawan

Hyderabad: Advance booking for the upcoming film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles, began on the weekend. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit film Stree and is set to hit theatres on August 15. Amid the excitement surrounding this horror-comedy, a film industry analyst has projected that the film is poised to achieve a remarkable opening of Rs 30-35 crore.

On Sunday, the industry analyst took to X and wrote, "Jio Studios's Stree2 has sold 45000 tickets at national chains in advance for day 1 including previews. Eying finish in the vicinity of ₹2.5 -3.5 lakhs (tickets). Set for a HUMONGOUS ₹30-35 crore nett opening on 15th August."

Recent data from industry tracker Sacnilk indicates that Stree 2 has so far sold 138,591 tickets across India for its opening day. In addition to ticket sales, the film has amassed Rs 5.52 crore nett from advance bookings along with blocked seats for its release on August 15.

Upon its release, Stree 2 will face competition from other major Hindi films including Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. In addition, Tamil actor Vikram's Thangalaan, directed by P Ranjith, along with Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart featuring Telugu actor Ram Pothineni alongside Sanjay Dutt, is also releasing on Independence Day.

The cast of Stree 2 also includes Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, with reports suggesting that Akshay Kumar will make a cameo in this flick. This film is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which previously released movies like Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and Munjya, featuring actors Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sharvari.

READ MORE

  1. Stree 2 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor's Horror Comedy Show Strong Early Response
  2. Stree 2 Song Khoobsurat: Varun Dhawan And Rajkummar Rao's Jealous Tussle Over Shraddha Kapoor Has Fans In Splits
  3. Stree 2 Song Khoobsurat: Fans Demand 'Justice' For Vicky AKA Rajkummar Rao As Shraddha Kapoor Romances Varun Dhawan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STREE 2 ADVANCE BOOKINGRAJKUMMAR RAOSHRADDHA KAPOORSTREE 2STREE 2 ADVANCE BOOKING DAY 1

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.