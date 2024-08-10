Stree 2 Advance Booking: Rajkummar Rao And Shraddha Kapoor's Horror Comedy Show Strong Early Response

Hyderabad: The makers of Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles, have officially announced that the advance booking for the film is open now. The movie, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a sequel to the 2018 hit, Stree. The sequel is set to hit theatres on August 14, on the eve of Independence Day, with special night screenings beginning at 9:30 pm, as announced by production house Maddock Films on their social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the production house shared a poster of the horror comedy and captioned, "Stree 2- Advance Booking Open Now. Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Isilye woh aa rahi hai ek raat pehle, just for you. So book your tickets NOW. #Stree2, the legend returns on Independence Day eve, with night shows from 9:30 pm onwards on 14th August 2024."

The initial audience response to the film has been good, which is expected to increase as the release date approaches. Early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that the film has already sold more than 4,239 tickets for 1,540 shows nationwide, collecting Rs 24.61 lakh, along with blocked seats. The strongest ticket sales for the premiere day have come from markets in Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Upon its release, Stree 2 is expected to face competition from three other major films: Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham's Vedaa, and Tamil superstar Vikram's Thangalaan, which is helmed by director Pa Ranjith. Additionally, Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart, featuring Telugu actor Ram Pothineni along with Sanjay Dutt, will also be released on Independence Day.

Stree, which co-starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies in 2018. This trio will reprise their roles in the sequel. Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the first film revolved around an evil spirit known as Stree, who would abduct men during the night amidst the festival celebrations. The storyline was inspired by the popular urban legend of Nale Ba, which gained traction in Karnataka during the 1990s.

Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, with Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios also involved in the production. The Stree franchise contributes to Maddock's expanding horror-comedy universe, which includes Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and the recently released Munjya, which stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma.