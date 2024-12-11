ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Kidnapped, Tortured for Rs 1 Crore Ransom; Shares Harrowing Experience

Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped and held hostage for 12 hours after being lured to an award function in Meerut, demanding Rs 1 crore ransom.

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan
Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in Welcome and Stree 2, has shared a chilling account of his kidnapping experience. Khan was allegedly lured to an award function in Meerut on November 20, only to find himself held hostage for nearly 12 hours.

According to Khan's business partner, Shivam Yadav, the actor was invited to the event and received flight tickets and an advance payment. However, upon arrival in Delhi, Khan was driven to a secluded area near Bijnor, where he was tortured and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

Khan's escape was nothing short of a Hindi film scene. Hearing the morning azaan, he realised a mosque was nearby and fled, seeking assistance from locals. With police help, he returned home safely. Khan was clear to file an FIR into the matter after he felt composed.

Sharing the ordeal, Khan's business associate Shivam Yadav told a newswire: "The alleged kidnappers tortured Khan for almost 12 hours and demanded a crore as ransom. They eventually took more than Rs 2 lakh from the actor and his son's account. Early in the morning, when Khan heard the morning azaan, he realised a mosque would be close by and ran away from the place. He sought help from the people there and, with the help of the police, returned home."

Shivam Yadav filed an official FIR, providing proof of flight tickets, bank transactions, and CCTV footage. The police are investigating, and Khan is expected to share a detailed account soon. The incident has raised concerns about a possible syndicate targeting celebrities under the guise of event invitations to extort money. Recently, comedian Sunil Pal shared a similar experience.

