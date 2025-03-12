ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And What To Expect In The Final Chapter

Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in 2025. The final chapter will feature new faces like Linda Hamilton and answers to Hawkins' mysteries.

Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5 (Photo: Series Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Hyderabad: The wait is now over for the fans eagerly anticipating the conclusion to the Hawkins saga in Stranger Things with the much-awaited final season coming out this year finally. The fifth and final season releasing in 2025 promises a thrilling, emotional, and mysterious wrap that will answer years of suspense of the Duffer Brothers' directorial.

While Netflix has not yet confirmed the exact release date, reports in the media suggest that the first six episodes will drop on October 10, 2025, with the final two episodes on November 27, 2025. Fans can expect significant character arcs to reach their conclusion, with the fates of Eleven, Mike, Will, and their friends hanging in the balance.

Set in the fall of 1987, Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to dive deeper into the mysteries of the Upside Down and the eerie connection between Hawkins and this parallel dimension. The Duffer Brothers, who have been meticulously planning the series from the start, have teased several key revelations that will finally answer long-standing questions about the show's central mysteries.

Going by the title teaser, the episode names are as follows:

  • Episode 1: The Crawl
  • Episode 2: The Vanishing of … (blurred)
  • Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap
  • Episode 4: Sorcerer
  • Episode 5: Shock Jock
  • Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz
  • Episode 7: The Bridge
  • Episode 8: The Rightside Up

In terms of cast, the familiar faces of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy) will return. However, new faces will join the ensemble, including Linda Hamilton, famous for her role in The Terminator. While details on her character remain a mystery, fans are excited to see her addition to the cast.

Read More

  1. SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Joins Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for Odisha Schedule; Pics Inside
  2. Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole Out: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Add Holi Spirit With Their Moves
  3. Oscar-Winning Films Dune: Part Two And Interstellar Return To Indian Screens; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The wait is now over for the fans eagerly anticipating the conclusion to the Hawkins saga in Stranger Things with the much-awaited final season coming out this year finally. The fifth and final season releasing in 2025 promises a thrilling, emotional, and mysterious wrap that will answer years of suspense of the Duffer Brothers' directorial.

While Netflix has not yet confirmed the exact release date, reports in the media suggest that the first six episodes will drop on October 10, 2025, with the final two episodes on November 27, 2025. Fans can expect significant character arcs to reach their conclusion, with the fates of Eleven, Mike, Will, and their friends hanging in the balance.

Set in the fall of 1987, Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to dive deeper into the mysteries of the Upside Down and the eerie connection between Hawkins and this parallel dimension. The Duffer Brothers, who have been meticulously planning the series from the start, have teased several key revelations that will finally answer long-standing questions about the show's central mysteries.

Going by the title teaser, the episode names are as follows:

  • Episode 1: The Crawl
  • Episode 2: The Vanishing of … (blurred)
  • Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap
  • Episode 4: Sorcerer
  • Episode 5: Shock Jock
  • Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz
  • Episode 7: The Bridge
  • Episode 8: The Rightside Up

In terms of cast, the familiar faces of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy) will return. However, new faces will join the ensemble, including Linda Hamilton, famous for her role in The Terminator. While details on her character remain a mystery, fans are excited to see her addition to the cast.

Read More

  1. SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Joins Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for Odisha Schedule; Pics Inside
  2. Sikandar Song Bam Bam Bhole Out: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Add Holi Spirit With Their Moves
  3. Oscar-Winning Films Dune: Part Two And Interstellar Return To Indian Screens; Deets Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STRANGER THINGS 5 RELEASE DATENETFLIX SHOW STRANGER THINGSSTRANGER THINGS FINAL SEASONHOLLYWOOD NEWSSTRANGER THINGS SEASON 5

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.