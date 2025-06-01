ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Unveils Final Season Plan With Three-Part Release

Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of the hit Netflix series, will release in three parts starting November 26.

Stranger Things Season 5
Stranger Things Season 5 (Photo: Series Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Netflix has officially announced the premiere dates for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The highly anticipated season will arrive in three parts, starting November 26, 2025. Part two drops on Christmas Day (December 25), and the series finale will stream on New Year's Eve (December 31).

The announcement came during Netflix's TUDUM fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp unveiled the news, along with a new teaser that gave fans a quick look back and a glimpse ahead.

An Epic Finale Years in the Making

According to the Duffer Brothers, the final season is their biggest yet. Ross Duffer revealed that filming took a full year, resulting in over 650 hours of footage. He described the final season as "like eight blockbuster movies." Matt Duffer added that this season is also the most emotional. "There was a lot of crying," he shared, "It means so much to all of us, and we hope that passion shows on screen."

What to Expect in Season 5

The upcoming season will see the return of the entire main cast:

  • Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
  • Finn Wolfhard as Mike
  • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
  • Noah Schnapp as Will
  • Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
  • Winona Ryder
  • David Harbour
  • Sadie Sink
  • Maya Hawke
  • Joe Keery
  • Charlie Heaton and more

Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna, while Linda Hamilton (of Terminator fame) joins in a mystery role. Season 4 ended with a near-apocalyptic fight in the Upside Down. Vecna was weakened but not defeated, and Max Mayfield was left in a coma. Season 5 promises an all-out showdown with the fate of Hawkins, and possibly the world, on the line.

Global Release Times

Netflix confirmed that the series will drop at 5:00 p.m. PT globally, with slight variations depending on time zones. In India, for example, fans can watch Volume 1 starting November 27 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

Read More

  1. Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: New Games, Darker Twists, And Gi-hun's Fight Teased In Final Showdown
  2. Did Aamir Khan Hint at Retirement After His Dream Project Mahabharat? Deets Inside
  3. From Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Early Life To Winning Answer: All You Need To Know About Miss World 2025

Hyderabad: Netflix has officially announced the premiere dates for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The highly anticipated season will arrive in three parts, starting November 26, 2025. Part two drops on Christmas Day (December 25), and the series finale will stream on New Year's Eve (December 31).

The announcement came during Netflix's TUDUM fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp unveiled the news, along with a new teaser that gave fans a quick look back and a glimpse ahead.

An Epic Finale Years in the Making

According to the Duffer Brothers, the final season is their biggest yet. Ross Duffer revealed that filming took a full year, resulting in over 650 hours of footage. He described the final season as "like eight blockbuster movies." Matt Duffer added that this season is also the most emotional. "There was a lot of crying," he shared, "It means so much to all of us, and we hope that passion shows on screen."

What to Expect in Season 5

The upcoming season will see the return of the entire main cast:

  • Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
  • Finn Wolfhard as Mike
  • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
  • Noah Schnapp as Will
  • Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
  • Winona Ryder
  • David Harbour
  • Sadie Sink
  • Maya Hawke
  • Joe Keery
  • Charlie Heaton and more

Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna, while Linda Hamilton (of Terminator fame) joins in a mystery role. Season 4 ended with a near-apocalyptic fight in the Upside Down. Vecna was weakened but not defeated, and Max Mayfield was left in a coma. Season 5 promises an all-out showdown with the fate of Hawkins, and possibly the world, on the line.

Global Release Times

Netflix confirmed that the series will drop at 5:00 p.m. PT globally, with slight variations depending on time zones. In India, for example, fans can watch Volume 1 starting November 27 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

Read More

  1. Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: New Games, Darker Twists, And Gi-hun's Fight Teased In Final Showdown
  2. Did Aamir Khan Hint at Retirement After His Dream Project Mahabharat? Deets Inside
  3. From Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Early Life To Winning Answer: All You Need To Know About Miss World 2025

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STRANGER THINGS FINAL SEASONSTRANGER THINGS 5 EPISODES LISTENTERTAINMENT NEWSSTRANGER THINGS 5 RELEASE DATESTRANGER THINGS SEASON 5

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.