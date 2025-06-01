ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Unveils Final Season Plan With Three-Part Release

Hyderabad: Netflix has officially announced the premiere dates for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The highly anticipated season will arrive in three parts, starting November 26, 2025. Part two drops on Christmas Day (December 25), and the series finale will stream on New Year's Eve (December 31).

The announcement came during Netflix's TUDUM fan event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp unveiled the news, along with a new teaser that gave fans a quick look back and a glimpse ahead.

An Epic Finale Years in the Making

According to the Duffer Brothers, the final season is their biggest yet. Ross Duffer revealed that filming took a full year, resulting in over 650 hours of footage. He described the final season as "like eight blockbuster movies." Matt Duffer added that this season is also the most emotional. "There was a lot of crying," he shared, "It means so much to all of us, and we hope that passion shows on screen."