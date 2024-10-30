ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Still Smells Better Than Misconduct': Diljit Dosanjh Fans Slam Andrew Tate For Racist 'Stinks Of Curry' Remark On Singer

Diljit Dosanjh's fans trolled Andrew Tate after a racist comment on a viral moment from Diljit's concert, defending the singer's character with fervour.

Diljit Dosanjh Fans Slam Andrew Tate For Racist 'Stinks Of Curry' Remark On Singer (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh's first two concerts in Delhi for the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour have sparked excitement worldwide, with fans celebrating not only his performance but also his heartwarming interactions. Performing two sold-out shows at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, Diljit engaged with the audience in unforgettable ways, including a special moment that went viral when he gifted his jacket to an emotional fan. However, this gesture drew a racist response from social media personality Andrew Tate, sparking significant backlash online.

The viral video was initially shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user with a caption poking fun at the fan's partner, stating, "Men used to go to war... now they're shedding tears of joy because their wife got someone else's used jacket." Andrew Tate replied to the post, adding, "Bet it stinks of curry," using a stereotype meant to insult South Asians as unhygienic. The derogatory comment, interpreted as racist, quickly stirred anger, especially among Diljit's fans and South Asians abroad.

Fans came together to defend Diljit, with one stating, "Diljit is a million times the man you are, baldy human trafficker," in reference to Tate's legal issues involving allegations of human trafficking. Another user commented, "Still smells better than sexual misconduct," taking aim at Tate's controversial reputation. Even Tate's fans found themselves siding with Diljit, with one writing, "Andrew, I respected you a lot... but guess I have to tell you to STFU for this one."

Andrew Tate's comment has fueled a renewed debate over his apparent shift toward provoking engagement. One user noted, "Andrew Tate becoming a rage-baiting reply guy is the craziest fall-off I've ever seen in a famous person." Meanwhile, Diljit has continued his tour without addressing the controversy, with nine more cities scheduled throughout November and December.

