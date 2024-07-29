At 81, Amitabh Bachchan 'Still Running for Work', Ranveer in Awe of His 'Signature' Style, Fans Drool over 'Cool' Video

Hyderabad: Bollywood's very own Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan on Monday posted a then-and-now video of himself running on his Instagram handle. The actor, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest flick Kalki 2898 AD, shared how he is still running for work. From being tagged as Monday motivation to drawing funning reactions, the video is going viral on social media.

Big B recently treated his admirers to a trip down memory lane with a goofy video he uploaded on social media. The video opens with a spectacular running sequence that highlights his character from his 1990 movie Agneepath. It concludes with the latest video of the veteran actor exercising in his garden, showing his unwavering spirit. "Still running for work," he remarked after sharing the video.

The video has garnered varied reactions from netizens. From fans drawing inspiration from the legend to some having a funny comeback at it, netizens were in for a treat with the superstar sharing the video. Reacting to the video, a user wrote: "Such a cool video. You are such an inspiration sir." Another one wrote: "Mr Bachchan you are legendary....Your zest for life is truly exemplary."

On a lighter note, a fan commented: "And i am running from work." However, what caught the attention of netizens was actor Ranveer Singh's comment on it. Ranveer too was captivated by the video and showered the video with affection. "THE SIGNATURE RUNNING STYLE!!!" he commented in the comments section.

It's interesting to note that Bachchan used the soundtrack of Don as the background music for this video, and Ranveer Singh has been slated to play the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The third installment will feature actor Kiara Advani opposite Singh with most of the information about the movie under wraps. Amitabh the 'OG' Don reminded his fans of the yesteryear days with his throwback video.