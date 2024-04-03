Still Makes Me Laugh on a Date Night: Twinkle Khanna Gushes over Hubby Akshay Kumar

Hyderabad: One of Bollywood's most powerful couples is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. They may be complete opposites, but they frequently give fans some serious couple goals. Even though Twinkle is the complete opposite of Akshay, the couple has held strong for more than 20 years now. They frequently dish out secrets of their happy marriage and in the latest Instagram post, Twinkle revealed another of Akshay's traits that have kept their relationship going.

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post

The adorable secret the actor-turned-bestseller writer just disclosed about her married life with the Singham Again star is related to their date night on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Twinkle posted a selfie she took with her hubby Akshay a while back. In the cute photo, they both could be seen smiling brightly. Along with the photo, Twinkle wrote: "After 2 decades, he still makes me laugh on a date night."

In the picture, Akshay could be seen wearing a black coloured shirt, while Twinkle looks stunning in a saree. The Mela actor could be seen leaning on Kumar as they pose for the picture after their date night out. The two together dish out major couple goals, which makes them one of the most sought-after couples.

On the professional front, Akshay is currently involved in the promotions of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The actioner is slated for release in theatres on April 10, 2024. Apart from this, he also has Sarfira, Singham Again, Sky Force, and Welcome To The Jungle in his kitty.