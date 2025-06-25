Steve First Look: Cillian Murphy Plays Troubled Teacher In Film Based On Max Porter's Shy

Hyderabad: Cillian Murphy, an Oscar-winning actor, has returned to a relevant role. This time, he stars in Steve, an emotional drama inspired by Max Porter's bestselling 2023 novel Shy. The film's first look has recently been revealed, showcasing Murphy in a contemplative scene in which he poses against a blackboard, tennis ball in hand, capturing the emotional core of his character perfectly.

Steve is directed by Tim Mielants, known for his work on Small Things Like These, and written by Max Porter himself. The story is set in 1995 and follows a single, life-changing day in the life of Steve, a headteacher at a last-chance reform school. Murphy portrays the title character Steve, a man attempting to save his school from its inevitable closure while also suffering from mental health issues himself.

Murphy co-stars with Jay Lycurgo as Shy, a confused-looking 16-year-old student wrapped up in his own internal turmoil and the pain of his past. The film also features Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson in key roles. The official synopsis reads: "As Steve fights to protect the school's integrity and its future, he faces deep personal challenges. At the same time, Shy tries to find a way forward from the darkness that threatens to consume him."

Steve is produced by Cillian Murphy, Alan Moloney, and Tina Pawlik. The film features music by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, which adds intensity to the film's already powerful tone. Netflix has announced that Steve will have a limited theatrical release in September 2025 before it is released on the streaming platform on October 3. With Cillian Murphy leading the cast and a moving story, Steve is certainly shaping up to be a must-watch film this fall season.