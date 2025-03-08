Stephy Xavier Interview: 'Gender Cards Prioritising Women Are No Longer Relevant In Today's Cinema'

Hyderabad: Stephy Xavier, a name that has now become synonymous with costume design in Malayalam cinema, had a journey that started in the small village of Elumandam near Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district. Despite financial struggles and the untimely demise of her farmer father, her passion for cinema remained steadfast. Encouraged by her mother, Stephy embarked on a path that led her to become one of the most sought-after costume designers in the industry and eventually a film director. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Steffy Xavier spoke to ETV Bharat, sharing stories from her journey in film and her life.

A Childhood Shaped by Cinema and Literature

Stephy's childhood was deeply intertwined with cinema, even in a village where only a handful of houses had television sets. She fondly recalls the excitement of watching Sunday 4 PM movies on Doordarshan, where people from different backgrounds -immigrants, tribals, and locals would gather to watch films together.

"That is why, never for a second did I think cinema was alien to me. I had no knowledge of the industry's ups and downs, or the opportunities that lay ahead, but I never failed to watch a movie with great interest," Stephy said.

Stephy Xavier (ETV Bharat)

And so her love for cinema ripened when in addition to that, in her childhood, she whirled around with the technical aspects of filmmaking. She started paying attention to film credits and names like Indrans Jayan, SB Satheesh, Velayudhan Keezham, and PRO Vazhoor Jose. However, her defining moment came when she was just nine years old.

"I read an article titled 10 Commandments by renowned costume designer SB Satheesh. It was then that I realised I wanted to pursue costume design in films," she shared.

With her mother's unwavering support, Stephy pursued fashion design in Bangalore after completing her 10+2 education. While walking through the streets of Bangalore one day, she unexpectedly saw actor Jayasurya and boldly told him, "We will see each other in films soon." Years later, when she worked as a costume designer in his film Lukka Chuppi, Jayasurya was surprised by her confidence and determination.

A Mother's Support and the Power of Books

Stephy credits her success to her mother, who protected her from the harsh realities of financial struggles and instead nurtured her dreams through literature. "My mother never made me feel poor. She ensured I had three meals a day and brought me world-class books from the local library. In a village where I had little exposure to the outside world, those books introduced me to a new perspective on life," she recalled.

Stephy Xavier (ETV Bharat)

Society often dictates that children from underprivileged backgrounds should pursue stable careers, but Stephy's mother never imposed such limitations on her. "My mother didn't burden me with our financial struggles. Instead, she taught me to dream big. She couldn't achieve her own aspirations, but she succeeded through me," Stephy said emotionally.

Breaking Into Cinema

Stephy's entry into the Malayalam film industry was far from easy. When she first arrived in Kochi, she approached several established costume designers seeking an opportunity as an assistant, but most rejections led her to commercials. However, her breakthrough came with Lukka Chuppi and Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, which paved the way for a flourishing career.

Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi (Photo: Film Poster)

"In eight years, I have worked on around a hundred films. Today, I have completed costume designing for 102 films," she revealed.

Her talent and dedication won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Costume Designer for Guppy, making her the youngest woman to achieve this feat.

Women in Malayalam Cinema: A Fair Playing Field?

Stephy believes that Malayalam cinema provides ample opportunities for talented individuals, regardless of gender. "Of the 102 films I have worked on, only one had a female director, and I have never worked with a female producer. Still, I never felt discriminated against. Malayalam cinema values talent above all else," she stated.

She pointed out that many of the most successful films in recent years, including Premam, Luca, Charlie, Premalu, Ner, and Marco, had female costume designers. The industry has also seen a rise in female assistant directors and production designers, such as Ashwini, who was the art director for Aavesham.

"Women now dominate the field of costume design. FEFKA's Costume Designers Association has more female members than male. The industry is evolving, and talent is what truly matters," Stephy stated.

The Lack of Female Directors

While acknowledging that women have made significant strides in cinema, Stephy also addressed the challenges female filmmakers face.

"Cinema is a field where talent alone is not enough - luck plays a crucial role. Many struggle for 10 to 12 years before directing their first film. Unlike men, women often have social and familial responsibilities that make it difficult to sustain long-term struggles," she explained.

She pointed out that societal expectations regarding marriage and family responsibilities often force women to step away from their cinematic ambitions. "In the current social climate, men can dedicate their entire lives to cinema, but women often do not have that privilege," she said.

No Gender Cards in Cinema

Stephy strongly opposes the notion that women should receive special privileges in the industry simply because of their gender. "Some people think they can demand opportunities by saying, 'I am a woman, so I should be given priority.' That doesn't work in cinema. This is a multi-crore industry where only talent survives," she asserted.

She acknowledged that issues like harassment exist in every industry, including cinema, but stated that she prefers to focus on her work rather than commenting on matters she has not personally experienced.

The Art of Costume Design

Stephy also debunked the myth that studying fashion design directly translates to success in costume design. "Fashion design courses don't teach you how to design for a drug addict, a policeman, or a street vendor from the 1970s. Understanding characters and bringing them to life through costumes requires social observation and creative thinking," she explained.

She recounted her experience working on Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, where she had to design costumes for tribal characters without any reference material.

"The director told me that these roles should look completely unique. I was in a dilemma, but I experimented and created something new," she recalled.

For Guppy, she went to great lengths to source unique fabrics and textures. "If I found rough materials anywhere, I would buy them and keep them. I was always collecting fabrics that could be used for films," she said.

Criticism and the Essence of Costume Design

Stephy also addressed the criticism she faced during the promotions of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, where some viewers questioned the effort behind designing what appeared to be torn clothes.

A still from Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Photo: Film Poster)

"Someone commented, 'Why make such a big deal about a torn shirt?' But that's where I succeeded. It had to look convincingly worn out. If it looked new, my work would have been a failure," she said with a laugh, recalling how director Blessy praised her for achieving the desired look.

A Rising Filmmaker

At 29, Stephy transitioned from costume designing to direction with Madhura Manohara Moham, starring Sharaf U Dheen and Aarsha Chandini Baiju. Her journey from a small village to becoming an award-winning designer is proof of her passion and resilience.