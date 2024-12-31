ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Stay Safe': Yash Appeals Fans to Avoid Gatherings Ahead of His Birthday After Sandhya Theatre Stampede Incident

Yash has appealed to his fans to celebrate his 39th birthday safely, urging them to avoid grand gatherings after tragic incidents in previous years.

Hyderabad: As Kannada superstar Yash's 39th birthday approaches on January 8, the actor has made a heartfelt appeal to his fans, urging them to celebrate his special day with safety. Yash's plea comes in light of the tragic incident during his previous birthday celebrations, where fans lost their lives due to accidents while erecting banners. Reflecting on the event, and shaken by recent controversies surrounding actor Allu Arjun's fan gatherings, Yash has asked his fans to prioritise their well-being over grand celebrations.

In a post shared on his social media, Yash acknowledged the incredible love and support he has received from his fans over the years. He reminded them of the importance of safety. "As the new year begins, it's a time for reflection, resolution, and setting a new path. The love you all have showered on me over the last few years is truly overwhelming," Yash wrote. However, he noted the unfortunate incident related to his previous birthday, particularly the tragic death of three of his fans who were electrocuted while putting up a banner.

The actor expressed deep grief over these incidents, emphasising that expressions of love should not involve dangerous or extravagant gestures. "It is time for us to change the language of our love. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, achieving your goals, and spreading joy," he added. Yash also confirmed that he would be busy shooting for upcoming projects and would not be in the city for his birthday.

In addition to urging fans to avoid gathering in large numbers, Yash also wished his fans ina advance, writing, "Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025." Yash's decision to send this message is particularly important given the recent tragedy involving Allu Arjun's fans at the Sandhya Theater. On the work front, Yash is preparing for the release of his much-anticipated film Toxic, set for a 2025 release. He will also be portraying the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming adaptation of the Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

