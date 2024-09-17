'Staked My Personal Property On Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Says She Sold Off Mumbai Bungalow After Film Postponed

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says she was forced to sell off her property in Mumbai after the release of her directorial venture Emergency was postponed due to a delay in getting a censor certificate. There were reports earlier this month that the actor-filmmaker sold her bungalow at Pali Hill in Mumbai's Bandra for Rs 32 crore. She had bought the property for Rs 20.7 crore in 2017.

Ranaut, who essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, told a newswire, "I had staked my personal property on this film, which was supposed to come in theatres. Now it is not releasing, so the property is there, to be sold off in difficult times." Emergency, a political drama also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was supposed to be released on September 6 but the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) didn't give a go-ahead.

Ranaut on Monday said more than films, OTT platforms need censorship due to the nature of the content that people are watching there. "Today, we're at a stage with technology where the Censor board has become a redundant body. I raised this during the previous parliament session also. We need to rethink... I believe OTT platforms need to be censored the most," the actor said.

"The kind of content is being shown on OTT or on YouTube, we are scared of what a child might see there. You can't even fathom. And if you pay money, then you can access any channel. It is a matter of great concern. We argue so much with the censor board Why have you shown this blood and all.' We have been asked to make many cuts in our movie," she added.

Emergency has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong. The matter is currently in court. "No one from the industry came out in my support. I feel I'm completely on my own," Ranaut said.

Asked about the possibility of the film being banned in Punjab, the actor said, "Some people are doing disgusting protests against me there, they are burning my effigies and instigating people against me." Produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Emergency also features other actors in pivotal roles including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. (With PTI inputs)