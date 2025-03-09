SSMB29: Viral Video Shows Massive Set for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's Global Adventure

Hyderabad: The wait is over now, as the shooting of the much-awaited film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, has finally commenced in the Koraput district of Odisha. A viral video shows a massive set constructed at Talamali Hills in the Semiliguda block. It is believed to be one of the backdrops for some key sequences of this movie.

Shooting is on with strict security as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no visuals of the movie get leaked. The updates confirm that Mahesh Babu along with the RRR director continues to stay in a nearby camp while Priyanka Chopra, the female lead, has not yet come to the sets. The filming will be ongoing at scenic locations in Talamali, Deomali, and other tourist spots in Koraput district till March 29. The natural beauty of this region is fit for the adventurous settings needed by the movie, touted to be a global adventure.

Viral Video Shows Massive Set for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's Global Adventure (Video: ETV Bharat)

Along with around-the-clock armed personnel assigned by the studio, additional safety precautions are also being taken by the production. A three-tier security wall has been put around the shooting site to avert any kind of unauthorised entry.

Despite the cold temperatures during the night, with temperatures dropping to 10-11 degrees Celsius, the daytime weather remains moderate, which adds to the comfort of the cast and crew. Even Koraput town, a relatively plain area, experiences the chilly weather. Koraput has become a hot spot for the South Indian film industry as filming for major productions such as Pushpa 2 and Ghati was also done in nearby areas.

