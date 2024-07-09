SSMB29: SS Rajamouli to Surprise Mahesh Babu Fans with First Look on Actor's Birthday; Nassar Joins as Dialect Coach: Report

Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu and critically acclaimed director SS Rajamouli are all set to work together for the first time on their ambitious project tentatively titled SSMB29. Despite very less information on the film, it has managed to create quite a buzz. Now, in the latest update, reports have it that Rajamouli is planning on dropping a major scoop on the film and the superstar on the latter's birthday.

As per reports, the RRR famed director may drop a special concept video featuring Mahesh Babu from the film on the actor's birthday on August 9. With no official confirmation on the film, this is a huge news for the fans of Mahesh Babu. However, fans can expect an official announcement on the film on August 9 to mark Mahesh Babu's birthday.

In another update about the film, Rajamouli's close friend and distinguished actor Nassar has been in talks to train SSMB29 actors including Mahesh Babu in dialect. The veteran actor has been tasked with organising workshops to focus on dialogue precision and pronunciation. This is not he first time, Nassar and Mahesh Babu will be working together, the dynamic duo had earlier collaborated on successful projects such as Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), and Aagadu (2014).

Talking about the film, Rajamouli is currently busy with the pre-production with the shoot to commence from early next year. The film is bankrolled by KL Narayana with music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. The script of the highly awaited film has been written by Vijayendra Prasad.

SSMB29 will mark Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's maiden collaboration with the director bringing out the best of the Guntur Kaaram actor. The film will be made on a large scale with Babu's never-before-seen avatar. It is slated to be an out and out actioner.