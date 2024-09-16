SSMB29: SS Rajamouli To Kickstart Shooting Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Soon In THIS Country

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next cinematic spectacle with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. After the record-breaking success of his previous blockbusters like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, Rajamouli, affectionately known as Jakanna, is set to push the boundaries of filmmaking once again. The much-anticipated film will commence shooting in December, with the first schedule planned to take place in Germany.

Ahead of the filming, a workshop for the cast and crew will be conducted soon, and an official announcement of the movie is expected in the coming weeks. The film is rumoured to have a James Bond-inspired, Hollywood-style narrative, with action and adventure on a grand scale. Speculations have also surfaced about Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan possibly being cast as the female lead, though no official confirmation has been made.

Adding to the intrigue, Rajamouli's father and renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad recently shared insights into the storyline during an interview. Prasad revealed that both he and Rajamouli are fans of South African author Wilbur Smith, and the script for SSMB29 is inspired by Smith's novels. Set against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest, the film is expected to be an epic adventure thriller.

Produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, SSMB29 is slated to hit the silver screens in January 2027, with plans to release in multiple Indian and international languages. Mahesh Babu will reportedly sport a fresh new look for his role, for which he has already begun preparing.