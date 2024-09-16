ETV Bharat / entertainment

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli To Kickstart Shooting Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Soon In THIS Country

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

SS Rajamouli's next film, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, is set to begin shooting soon. The film, reported to be inspired by James Bond and Wilbur Smith's novels, will feature grand action sequences in an Amazon rainforest setting. Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan is speculated to join the cast.

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli To Kickstart Shooting Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Soon In THIS Country
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next cinematic spectacle with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. After the record-breaking success of his previous blockbusters like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, Rajamouli, affectionately known as Jakanna, is set to push the boundaries of filmmaking once again. The much-anticipated film will commence shooting in December, with the first schedule planned to take place in Germany.

Ahead of the filming, a workshop for the cast and crew will be conducted soon, and an official announcement of the movie is expected in the coming weeks. The film is rumoured to have a James Bond-inspired, Hollywood-style narrative, with action and adventure on a grand scale. Speculations have also surfaced about Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan possibly being cast as the female lead, though no official confirmation has been made.

Adding to the intrigue, Rajamouli's father and renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad recently shared insights into the storyline during an interview. Prasad revealed that both he and Rajamouli are fans of South African author Wilbur Smith, and the script for SSMB29 is inspired by Smith's novels. Set against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest, the film is expected to be an epic adventure thriller.

Produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, SSMB29 is slated to hit the silver screens in January 2027, with plans to release in multiple Indian and international languages. Mahesh Babu will reportedly sport a fresh new look for his role, for which he has already begun preparing.

READ MORE

  1. Mahesh Babu Stuns in Latest Picture with Daughter Sitara; Sparks SSMB 29 Look Buzz
  2. Ram Charan Hails Netflix Documentary on SS Rajamouli as 'Perfect Tribute' in His Review
  3. SSMB29: SS Rajamouli to Surprise Mahesh Babu Fans with First Look on Actor's Birthday; Nassar Joins as Dialect Coach: Report

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next cinematic spectacle with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. After the record-breaking success of his previous blockbusters like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, Rajamouli, affectionately known as Jakanna, is set to push the boundaries of filmmaking once again. The much-anticipated film will commence shooting in December, with the first schedule planned to take place in Germany.

Ahead of the filming, a workshop for the cast and crew will be conducted soon, and an official announcement of the movie is expected in the coming weeks. The film is rumoured to have a James Bond-inspired, Hollywood-style narrative, with action and adventure on a grand scale. Speculations have also surfaced about Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan possibly being cast as the female lead, though no official confirmation has been made.

Adding to the intrigue, Rajamouli's father and renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad recently shared insights into the storyline during an interview. Prasad revealed that both he and Rajamouli are fans of South African author Wilbur Smith, and the script for SSMB29 is inspired by Smith's novels. Set against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest, the film is expected to be an epic adventure thriller.

Produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, SSMB29 is slated to hit the silver screens in January 2027, with plans to release in multiple Indian and international languages. Mahesh Babu will reportedly sport a fresh new look for his role, for which he has already begun preparing.

READ MORE

  1. Mahesh Babu Stuns in Latest Picture with Daughter Sitara; Sparks SSMB 29 Look Buzz
  2. Ram Charan Hails Netflix Documentary on SS Rajamouli as 'Perfect Tribute' in His Review
  3. SSMB29: SS Rajamouli to Surprise Mahesh Babu Fans with First Look on Actor's Birthday; Nassar Joins as Dialect Coach: Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SSMB29 FILM SHOOTSS RAJAMOULI MAHESH BABU FILMMAHESH BABUSS RAJAMOULIRAJAMOULI MAHESH BABU SSMB29 SHOOT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.