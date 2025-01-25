SSMB29: SS Rajamouli 'Captured' Lion In Latest Post but Mahesh Babu's Pokiri Style Reaction Steals the Show

Hyderabad: After delivering the massive blockbuster RRR, SS Rajamouli is all set to return to the director's chair with his next venture, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film headlined by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will also feature global star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, if Desi Girl's visit to Hyderabad is anything to go by. An Instagram post by Rajamouli has added to the excitement around the project with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka's comments serving as the cherry on the top.

Desi Girl In Hyderabad

Priyanka's arrival in Hyderabad later last week came on the heels of speculations around her coming onboard for SSMB29, which were at their peak. The makers, however, are prolonging the wait for an official announcement, her comment on Rajamouli's post almost confirms that she is part of the most anticipated project. The film will mark PeeCee's return to Telugu cinema after a gap of over two decades. She made her Telugu debut with Sai Ravi's directorial Apuroopm, alongside Madhukar in 2005.

Rajamouli Storms Internet

On Saturday, Rajamouli took social media by storm with his cryptic post. In a short video, the ace filmmaker is seen with an Indian passport facing a caged lion while his one-word caption on Instagram reads: "Captured..." While Rajamouli's post left fans of Mahesh Babu overjoyed, the superstar's comment with his iconic Pokiri dialogue gave his admirers more reasons to be excited.

Mahesh Babu Channels His Inner 'Pokiri'

Soon after Rajamouli dropped the post, Mahesh Babu took to the comment section and wrote, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu…. " which in English means, "If I commit once, I will not back off". The actor concluded his comment with a wink emoji. Rajamouli's post also garnered a reaction from Priyanka who wrote, "Finally," while Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, dropped clapping hands emojis.

Priyanka Chopra's Chilkur Visit

Meanwhile, Priyanka is seemingly enjoying her visit to Hyderabad. The actor visited famous Chilkur Balaji temple in Telangana. She also documented her temple visit on Instagram with a string of pictures and wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite."

About SSMB29

While makers are yet to share an official synopsis, SSMB29 is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure. Earlier, SS Rajamouli did recce in African forests for the film. If reports are anything to go by, Mahesh Babu is playing a role that will have traits of Lord Hanuman. The actor has also grown a beard and his locks for the role. Fans couldn't keep the calm when pictures and videos of his rigorous physical training surfaced online in the past. The film is scheduled to hit big screens in 2027.