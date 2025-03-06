SSMB29: Odisha Schedule Of Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli's Film Begins In Koraput

Hyderabad: The shoot of the much-anticipated Telugu film, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role and directed by SS Rajamouli, has officially begun today, March 6, 2025, in Odisha's Koraput district. The filming is taking place at the Talamali Hilltop in the Semiliguda block, with the production team enforcing strict security measures to maintain privacy.

Mahesh Babu landed at Jagdalpur Airport under tight security and was escorted to the filming venue. To avoid leaks, a three-tier security wall has been erected around the area, limiting public access and preventing any type of photography or recording. Both the police and film organisers have ensured that no visuals from the shoot are captured.

The film's Public Relations Officer (PRO) has confirmed that a press meet has been scheduled to be held on March 29, 2025, after the team wraps its shooting in the location. Till then, everyone is requested to cooperate, as no updates or pictures will be given out to the public.

Adding to the buzz, a recent viral image of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu at Hyderabad airport has spurred speculation about Prithviraj's involvement in the film. While no official confirmation has been made, fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement. To add to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reportedly been cast as the female lead.

SSMB29 is supposed to be a large jungle adventure film with a massive budget of Rs 900 to 1000 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Reports further suggest that the movie is stated to be made into two parts, and filming will go on till 2026. While the first part has been set for a 2027 release, the second part is projected to hit the screens in 2029.