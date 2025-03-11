SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Joins Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for Odisha Schedule; Pics Inside

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding SSMB29 just got bigger as global icon Priyanka Chopra joined the film's Odisha shooting schedule. The actor touched down in Semiliguda, a scenic town in the Koraput district of Odisha. The former Miss World reached Semiliguda Monday evening and enjoyed at the Talamali Hilltop, the location where filming is taking place. After spending some time in the serene surroundings, she returned to her hotel in Semiliguda and set off for the shooting site at Talamali earlier today.

SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been generating massive anticipation, with the addition of Priyanka elevating the excitement. The star-studded film also features Mahesh Babu, who has been filming his portion of the scenes for a while. With Priyanka now on board, fans are eager to see the chemistry between her and Mahesh Babu, as well as her role in the action-adventure thriller.

Priyanka Chopra in Odisha for SSMB29 (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka's arrival in Odisha has already caught the attention of her fans, with the actor sharing glimpses of her journey on social media. In her Instagram stories, she posted a captivating video of Odisha's natural beauty, offering a glimpse of the bustling local market as she arrived in the state. Her chic street-style outfit, featuring a leather jacket, jeans, and sunglasses, added an element of glamour to the trip.

The filming of SSMB29 is taking place under tight security to prevent any leaks, especially with recent visuals making their way onto social media. The production team has implemented multiple layers of security, with the local authorities offering assistance with the process. The first installment of SSMB29 is slated to release in 2027.