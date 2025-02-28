SSMB29: Mahesh Babu's Leaked Gym Video Reveals His 'Lion' Look for Rajamouli Directorial

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is making waves on social media after a leaked video showing him working out in his gym went viral. Fans of the actor, who have been eagerly waiting for updates about his upcoming film SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli, were treated to a glimpse of Mahesh's intense new look for the highly anticipated project.

The video, which was shot without Mahesh's knowledge, shows the actor working out in his gym, sporting a new and fierce look. Dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts, the Guntur Kaaram actor has grown his hair long and sports a thick beard, a look that has captured the attention of his fans. The actor's rugged appearance has been compared to that of a lion, with his curly hair and intense expression leaving fans awestruck.

This new look, which Mahesh has been sporting for his role in SSMB29, has stirred speculation among his followers. His transformation is part of his physical preparation for the film, which is expected to be a jungle adventure flick with a massive budget of Rs 900-1000 crores. The video has fuelled excitement for the film, which is slated to be released in two parts, with the first installment expected in 2027.

The movie, which also features Priyanka Chopra in a lead role, is being made on a massive scale, never seen before in Indian cinema, a signature mark of the RRR director. While the filmmakers have not yet confirmed the full cast, the involvement of the former Miss World has already created significant buzz.

In a recent post, director Rajamouli humorously hinted at his collaboration with Mahesh by posting a picture of a lion with the caption "captured." Mahesh responded with a famous dialogue from his 2006 film Pokiri, saying, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

Read More