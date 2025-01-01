SSMB29: Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli's Epic Collaboration Set To Kick Off Tomorrow?

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli are gearing up to bring audiences a globetrotting adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The highly anticipated project, which has been in the limelight since its announcement, is reportedly set to go on floors on January 2, 2025.

According to a newswire report, a special pooja ceremony will mark the beginning of this massive cinematic endeavour. While Mahesh Babu is known for his low-key approach and usually skips such launch events, his participation in the upcoming ceremony has drawn attention. The launch is expected to be a simple yet meaningful event.

The film, described as a global adventure, is said to feature Mahesh Babu in a role inspired by the Hindu deity Lord Hanuman. Directed by Rajamouli, known for his epic storytelling and groundbreaking visuals, SSMB29 is expected to raise the bar for Indian cinema on an international scale.

Although Mahesh Babu is the only officially confirmed cast member, recent reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra might be cast as the female lead, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran could take on the role of the antagonist. However, the makers are yet to confirm these details.

The project is expected to begin shooting in early 2025 and will likely be in production for an extended period. With a reported budget of approximately Rs 1,000 crores, SSMB29 is poised to be one of the most ambitious and expensive films in Indian cinema history. This marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli, heightening expectations among fans and critics.