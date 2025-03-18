ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lights, Camera, Game On! Rajamouli Enjoys Volleyball Match With Tribal Youths In Odisha's Koraput

Koraput: Film shooting during the day, volleyball game in the evening! For acclaimed pan-India filmmaker SS Rajamouli who, these days, is spending most of the time at the shooting sets in Odisha's Koraput district, his unplanned late-night visit to Tankubeda village on the foothills of Deomali sparked excitement among locals and young fans in the region. Not only did he spend time with them, he also played a Volleyball game with the tribal youths, the pictures and videos of which have now gone viral on social media.

The famous director, known for his larger-than-life cinematic vision, is busy shooting for a high-budget film 'SSMB29' which stars Prince Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. While hundreds of fans from across Koraput district and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh villages have been swarming the area to catch a glimpse of the stars, both Mahesh Babu and PeeCee have maintained a low profile during the schedule.

Rajamouli, however, threw in a surprise when he went to the village, played games with the youth and even posed for pictures with the locals, stealing the spotlight.

For the last few days, the picturesque Telasamali Hill in Semiliguda block here has transformed into a busy bustling film set as Telugu cinema icon Mahesh Babu is shooting for his highly anticipated 29th movie. Directed by Rajamouli and produced by Durga Arts Banar, the project garnered significant attention after global sensation Priyanka Chopra joined the cast during the ongoing schedule.