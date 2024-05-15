SSMB29 Buzz: Mahesh Babu to Go Incognito. Read Why

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mahesh Babu's next with SS Rajamouli is yet to go on floors, however, that doesn't stop the film from hogging headlines. The latest buzz around SSMB29 hints that Mahesh Babu opts to go incognito to not expose his look from the film.
Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have teamed up for a new film, tentatively titled SSMB29, is known. The upcoming film got everyone buzzing for not only is it their first collaboration, but it's also set to be one of the most expensive movies ever made in the history of Indian cinema. And now, the grapevine is abuzz with news of Mahesh Babu going incognito to keep his look for the movie under wraps.

Rajamouli spilled the beans about their project during a screening of his blockbuster RRR in Japan. He hinted at the pre-production process for SSMB29 and teased Mahesh Babu's fresh appearance, promising something entirely new from the superstar.

Known for his knack for showcasing stars in impressive avatars, Rajamouli is keeping the anticipation high for this one. Mahesh Babu isn't just working on his acting chops but is also deeply involved in crafting his character's look alongside the director. Word has it, Mahesh Babu's diving deep into acting workshops and mastering new action styles, all while dodging the public eye to guard his movie makeover. Filming is slated to kick off this October.

The plot and other details are kept under wraps, with only the hero's role confirmed. But whispers suggest a thrilling adventure, possibly India's own Indiana Jones, with Mahesh Babu drawing inspiration for his role from the legendary Lord Hanuman.

With Mahesh Babu sweating it out for his role, and the production sparing no expense with extravagant sets and international talent, SSMB29 is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle worth waiting for. Get ready for a wild ride, with Africa set to be one of the exotic backdrops for this grand adventure.

