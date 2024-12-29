Ss Rajamouli's SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra to Join Mahesh Babu?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated collaboration between Telugu megastar Mahesh Babu and Oscar-winning director SS Rajamouli is set to get even more exciting, with the latest reports suggesting that Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran may join the cast for SSMB29. This film has already generated significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting more official announcements regarding the cast and plot.

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly set to make her much-awaited comeback to Indian cinema after a six-year hiatus. The last time the global star was seen in an Indian film was in 2019's The Sky Is Pink. According to a report in newswire, the actor has been cast as the female lead in Rajamouli's next, which is slated to go on the floors in April 2025. The film, as per the reports, is in its final stages of writing and will mark a significant collaboration between Priyanka, Mahesh Babu, and Rajamouli.

Additionally, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is being speculated to play the antagonist in this thrilling project, though this has not been confirmed yet. Prithviraj, known for his powerful performances in films like Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, could bring a unique depth to the negative character.

The project, which is currently under wraps, is said to be a grand-scale adventure, combining Rajamouli's signature epic storytelling with the star power of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka. The film will reportedly feature high-octane action sequences, with Priyanka playing a role that requires intense preparation. A source close to the project shared, "Priyanka is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli, and the role has scope for a lot of action alongside Mahesh Babu. She has already started her prep for the film."

Filming for SSMB29 is expected to take place across multiple locations, including India, the US, and Africa, and will continue until the end of 2026, with a theatrical release scheduled for 2027. Rajamouli has reportedly been in talks with global studios like Disney and Sony to collaborate on the film, which will further elevate its global appeal.

Read More