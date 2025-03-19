SS Rajamouli Wraps Up SSMB29 Odisha Schedule; Pics Ft Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra From Koraput Go Viral

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, continues to generate great anticipation as new photographs and videos from the film's sets surface online. Recently, the RRR director wrapped filming the Koraput schedule in Odisha, and some behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra have gone viral.

Viral Pictures from the Sets

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu are seen interacting with the fans and production crew members in widely shared photographs. Priyanka is seen wearing an oversized shirt complemented by matching bottom wear, while Mahesh Babu donned a casual blue T-shirt along with track pants and a red cap.

SS Rajamouli Wraps Up SSMB29 Odisha Schedule (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The photographs showcase the camaraderie between the cast and crew, indicating that the production is of great scale. Some photos also include SS Rajamouli being greeted by Odisha's MLA Rama Chandra Kadam.

SS Rajamouli's Note to Odisha

Along with the viral pictures, a heartfelt letter penned by SS Rajamouli has surfaced online. In his note, the director expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality he and his team received in Odisha. He wrote, "Dear Koraput, thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of #SSMB29."

Official Confirmation of the Cast

Earlier, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida confirmed details about SSMB29, officially revealing that apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. She stated the importance of Odisha as a growing cinematic hub, mentioning that after Pushpa 2's shoot in Malkangiri, Rajamouli chose Koraput as a backdrop for his ambitious project.

She said, "Before, Pushpa 2 was filmed in Malkangiri, and now, renowned director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29, starring South superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, is being shot in Koraput, proving that Odisha has a wealth of cinematic landscapes for film shooting."

SSMB29: A Two-Part Film

SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema. The project is reportedly planned as a two-part film, with the first to be released in 2027 and the second in 2029.

With Rajamouli's expertise in big narrative, Mahesh Babu's charm, and an ensemble cast comprising Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra, expectations for SSMB29 are sky-high. Fans eagerly anticipate additional updates as the film's production advances.