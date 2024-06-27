SS Rajamouli Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Ramoji Rao; Keeravani Pays Tribute To Media Tycoon

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on June 27 hosted a state-level memorial meet to pay tribute to the late Ramoji Rao, the Padma Vibhushan awardee and Chairman of Ramoji Group, who breathed his last on June 8. The event, held at Anumolu Gardens in Vijayawada, was attended by prominent figures, including filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer Keeravani, who shared their heartfelt tributes to the legendary media personality.

Rajamouli emphasised the immense contributions of Ramoji Rao to the Telugu community, stating, "Ramoji Rao has climbed many peaks. What can we do for Ramoji Rao, who has done so much for Telugu people? It is appropriate to award Bharat Ratna to Ramoji Rao."

He urged the Central government to confer this prestigious award on the late media baron. Keeravani, who credited Ramoji Rao with launching his music career, reminisced about the valuable lessons he learned from him. He expressed his admiration for Ramoji Rao's exemplary life, saying, "Ramoji Rao gave birth to me as a music director. I learned many things from him. It is enough to live like Ramoji Rao for one day. There is a photo of his in our God's room."