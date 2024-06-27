ETV Bharat / entertainment

SS Rajamouli Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Ramoji Rao; Keeravani Pays Tribute To Media Tycoon

The Andhra Pradesh government held a memorial meet on June 27 to honour the late Ramoji Rao. Prominent attendees, including SS Rajamouli and music composer Keeravani, paid heartfelt tributes. Rajamouli urged the government to award Ramoji Rao the Bharat Ratna, while Keeravani credited him with launching his music career.

Memorial Meet for Ramoji Rao: Rajamouli and Keeravani Share Heartfelt Tributes (Photo: ANI, ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on June 27 hosted a state-level memorial meet to pay tribute to the late Ramoji Rao, the Padma Vibhushan awardee and Chairman of Ramoji Group, who breathed his last on June 8. The event, held at Anumolu Gardens in Vijayawada, was attended by prominent figures, including filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer Keeravani, who shared their heartfelt tributes to the legendary media personality.

Rajamouli emphasised the immense contributions of Ramoji Rao to the Telugu community, stating, "Ramoji Rao has climbed many peaks. What can we do for Ramoji Rao, who has done so much for Telugu people? It is appropriate to award Bharat Ratna to Ramoji Rao."

He urged the Central government to confer this prestigious award on the late media baron. Keeravani, who credited Ramoji Rao with launching his music career, reminisced about the valuable lessons he learned from him. He expressed his admiration for Ramoji Rao's exemplary life, saying, "Ramoji Rao gave birth to me as a music director. I learned many things from him. It is enough to live like Ramoji Rao for one day. There is a photo of his in our God's room."

The memorial meet, designated as a significant provincial program by the state government, was managed by two high-level committees comprising ministers and top government officials. The event drew a large and diverse crowd of around 7,000 special invitees, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Ramoji Rao's family members, Union Information Ministers, representatives from the Editors Guild, and distinguished journalists.

Additionally, participants from various fields, such as farmers, poets, and artists, attended the event, ensuring that people from all walks of life came together to honour the late media tycoon.

