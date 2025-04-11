'After A 100 Year Wait': SS Rajamouli 'Thrilled' As RRR Shines In Oscar's Stunt Design Category Announcement Poster

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is overjoyed as his magnum opus RRR received a special mention from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) during the announcement of a new Oscars category - Best Stunt Design. The Academy's decision, revealed on Thursday, marks a historic milestone as it introduces the category for films releasing in 2027, with the award set to be presented at the centennial 100th Academy Awards in 2028.

The new category will recognise excellence in stunt design for films released in 2027. According to a magazine, the Academy will reveal detailed eligibility criteria and voting rules in 2027, with the official presentation format to be finalised by the Board of Governors and executive leadership.

RRR, known for its high-octane action sequences and visually stunning stunts, was highlighted by the Academy alongside major Hollywood titles such as Mission: Impossible in the announcement. This recognition was a proud moment for Rajamouli and the Indian film industry.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Rajamouli expressed his gratitude and excitement, writing, "At last!! After a 100-year wait !!! Ecstatic about the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work. Thrilled to see #RRRMovie’s action visuals shining in the announcement!"

Jeff Wolfe, the president of the Stuntmen's Association, also praised the Academy's decision, calling it a "historic moment" for stunt performers. He noted that stunt professionals have been an integral part of the movie-going experience for a long time and commended the recognition of their artistry, innovation, and willingness to work with risk.

This marks the second major category addition to the Oscars in recent years, following the introduction of the Achievement in Casting award in 2024, which will be presented for the first time at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

Meanwhile, if we turn our attention to the work front of Rajamouli, he is preparing for his next directorial film tentatively titled SSB29, with superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is written by Rajamouli's father and veteran writer, Vijayendra Prasad. There have not been too many details revealed about the film, so fans will have to wait for that.