SSMB29 Teaser Poster Out On Mahesh Babu's Birthday: What The Blood, Trishul And Nandi Reveal About His Role In Rajamouli’s Film

Hyderabad: The buzz around SSMB29 turned out to be true. For weeks, fans had been speculating that ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli would share an update on his much-awaited project with superstar Mahesh Babu. And what better occasion than Mahesh’s 50th birthday?

In the South, it’s almost a tradition for filmmakers to gift fans a special promo on an actor’s birthday. With Mahesh Babu joining forces with the RRR director for the first time, expectations were sky-high. And the makers did not disappoint.

On Mahesh Babu’s milestone birthday, Rajamouli unveiled a teaser poster of SSMB29 with the words, “The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter.”

The poster shows a close-up of Mahesh Babu’s torso, streaked with blood, adorned with a rudraksha-style black beaded chain holding a silver pendant comprising a trishul and Nandi, both symbols of Lord Shiva. The imagery hints at a character with spiritual or mythological ties, or perhaps a fierce, warrior-like persona.

Rajamouli, speaking earlier about the film, said its scale and story are so vast that “mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice.” Instead, the team is crafting a reveal that will capture the “essence, depth, and immersive world” they have envisioned and something he promises will be a never-before-seen experience for fans and cinephiles.

As the teaser poster hints, the special reveal is locked for November 2025, giving fans a concrete date to circle on their calendars. While the plot is still under wraps, whispers suggest it’s going to be a thrilling jungle adventure.

SSMB29 is one of the most awaited Indian film and it marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The cast also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, R. Madhavan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Filming is halfway through, with a wrap expected in 2026.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Hyderabad shooting for the project. She even shared pictures of herself and her daughter enjoying the city’s pleasant weather on social media.