SS Rajamouli Confirms Nani's Casting In His Dream Project Mahabharata

Hyderabad: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially confirmed that actor Nani would star in his much-anticipated dream project, Mahabharata. The revelation came on April 27 at the pre-release event of the upcoming film HIT 3 in Hyderabad, where Rajamouli attended as a special guest.

The event, hosted by Suma Kanakala, who dressed as Nani's character from HIT 3, featured a question-and-answer session. While Suma first attempted to elicit an update on Rajamouli's ongoing project with Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB 29, the director chose to remain tight-lipped. However, when asked about the swirling rumours regarding Nani's involvement in Mahabharata, Rajamouli confirmed with a smile, "Only Nani's casting is fixed."

Rajamouli has often spoken about his dream of adapting the Indian epic Mahabharata into a 10-part cinematic franchise, which he considers his life's biggest and most ambitious project. Though the project is still in its early stages, the confirmation of Nani's participation has already generated immense excitement among fans.

Addressing the gathering, Nani expressed his gratitude to Rajamouli for attending the event despite his busy shooting schedule. "I texted him requesting his presence. Though he was shooting for a film, which I won't reveal, he immediately agreed. I am truly grateful," said Nani.

Meanwhile, HIT 3, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on May 1. The film stars Nani in the lead role as a fierce cop, Arjun Sarkaar, who goes undercover to hunt down brutal serial killers. Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Maganti Srinath are also a part of the cast in important roles. HIT 3 will face tough competition at the box office as it clashes with Suriya's Retro. After HIT 3, Nani will join Dasara-fame director Srikanth Odela for his project, The Paradise.