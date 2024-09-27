SS Rajamouli Watches Devara First-Day First Show, Son Claims Jr NTR's Film Will Break 'Rajamouli Curse'

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Telugu film Devara, starring Jr NTR, hit the silver screens today, September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The excitement surrounding Devara is palpable, and fans have been celebrating its release with much fanfare.

After the release of Devara, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has previously collaborated with Jr NTR on several movies, attended the first-day first show of Devara at a theatre in Hyderabad. A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram captured Rajamouli, dressed in a beige shirt paired with black pants, entering the cinema hall to watch the movie. The director greeted the audience with waves and smiles.

The release of Devara comes with high expectations, not just due to its star-studded cast and strong pre-release buzz, but also because it marks Jr NTR's first film after his record-breaking success with RRR (2022). Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR grossed an astounding Rs 1230 crore globally and received international accolades, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

However, fans and industry insiders are curious to see if Devara will help Jr NTR break free from what has been dubbed the 'Rajamouli Curse'. According to a trend in Tollywood, actors who deliver blockbuster hits with Rajamouli tend to experience major box-office flops in their immediate next films. Prabhas and Ram Charan have both fallen victim to this so-called curse, and Jr NTR himself has faced similar outcomes in the past.

After starring in Rajamouli's Student No 1 in 2001, Jr NTR's next film Subbu was a box-office disappointment. He faced the same fate again after the success of Simhadri (2003) when his next project Andhrawala (2004) underperformed. The 'curse' struck a third time when Kantri (2008) failed to meet expectations following the success of Yamadonga (2007).

Despite this bizarre pattern, Devara seems poised to defy the odds. Early viewers of the film have praised Jr NTR's performance, and the film is receiving overwhelmingly positive word of mouth. Trade experts are predicting a massive opening for the film, with fans raving about the cinematic experience and the chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), SS Rajamouli's son, producer SS Karthikeya, shared his excitement about the release, posting a picture with Jr NTR. He wrote, "23 years of MYTH...Finally it was broken where it all began by the MAN HIMSELF on the SAME DAY again. Growing up watching him closely and now witnessing his wonders is what makes him so special to Telugu cinema. Absolutely Speechless... I've been screaming to say this… For all the fans..this is the gift he's given us to celebrate... #Devara - THE BIGGEST MASS CELEBRATION IN CINEMA... And now the madness itself will speak. ALL HAIL THE TIGER."

With the buzz surrounding Devara continuing to grow, all eyes are on Jr NTR to see if the film will break the 'Rajamouli Curse' and maintain his streak of box-office dominance following RRR.