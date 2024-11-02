SRK Birthday Special: 7 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved He's The King Of Hearts

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday today, fans around the world are not just celebrating his cinematic magic, but also the warmth and generosity that define him as a person. In an industry that thrives on grand gestures and public image, SRK has carved out a legacy that goes far beyond his blockbuster films and charismatic persona. This superstar doesn’t wait for grand occasions to show his humanity. He brings compassion and generosity to the smallest moments. On this special day, let’s revisit some of the most touching instances that reveal why SRK isn’t just the “King of Bollywood” but the “King of Hearts” too.

1. An Egyptian Miracle

In early 2022, Shah Rukh Khan’s kindness resonated across borders in an extraordinary way. Professor Ashwini Deshpande was planning a trip to Egypt and found herself in a tricky situation. Due to currency issues, her Egyptian travel agent was hesitant about securing her booking. But as soon as he learned she was from India, the agent agreed without hesitation, simply because she came from the same country as his hero, Shah Rukh Khan. SRK’s magic has the power to unlock doors, bridge gaps, and in this case, solve an unusual predicament in a foreign land. When SRK heard about this, he sent signed photos and gifts to the travel agent, ensuring this fan felt valued and connected. It's these small, thoughtful gestures that amplify his aura.

2. Cleaning Up After The IPL

In the midst of the glamour and cheering crowds of the IPL in April 2024, Shah Rukh was seen picking up discarded KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) flags and cleaning up litter. A fan shot a video of his responsible deed in the sitting area of Eden Gardens stadium. For a superstar with fans clamouring for his attention, SRK didn’t think twice about pitching in with such a basic task. It wasn’t about the cameras or making a point for him. It was about showing respect for the team and the space, and setting an example for his fans.

The actor was spotted picking up discarded KKR flags after an IPL match (ETV Bharat)

3. A Mentor To A Co-Actor

Nikitin Dheer (who worked alongside the star in Chennai Express) has shared how SRK took him under his wing, guiding him during the early days of his career. As a newcomer, Dheer found SRK’s advice invaluable and was deeply moved by the genuine mentorship he offered. It wasn’t SRK’s responsibility to coach a younger actor, but his instinct to nurture talent is part of what makes him such a beloved figure. SRK went beyond the script, providing wisdom and support, and turned a working relationship into a cherished mentorship for Dheer.

4. Meeting A Specially-Abled Fan Despite Heat Stroke

There’s Shah Rukh Khan, just having finished what any ordinary human would consider a full day’s work, the kind that includes attending an IPL playoff match between KKR and SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He was suffering a heat stroke to add to the chaos. In a moment that’s now gone viral, a video shows him meeting a young specially-abled boy in a wheelchair, right after the game in May 2024.

You can see SRK looking visibly drained, and yet, he walks over to the fan, smiles that smile, and clicks a photo with him. It’s not scripted, it’s not glamorous, but there’s a gentleness in his gestures that overshadows the glitz of the cricket stadium. Despite feeling unwell, he didn’t leave without giving his fan a moment that would mean the world to him. Because that’s Shah Rukh Khan for you – never too busy, never too tired to make someone’s day.

5. Lending An Ear In Hard Times

During the filming of Devdas in 2002, Shah Rukh extended genuine support to his co-star Milind Gunaji, who was dealing with the recent loss of his father. Gunaji later revealed in an interview to a Hindi publication that Shah Rukh offered words of comfort and was checking in on him regularly while filming.

Actor Milind Gunaji in Devdas (Film Still)

Gunaji said, “It was a difficult time for me to overcome. I remember Shah Rukh Khan, he is such a gentleman and a nice person. He used to come and sit with me during the shoot. He told me that he was feeling sorry about this situation and said that if something needs to stop, they will stop. He said that there won’t be any problem, and they can stop the shoot.

SRK even offered to pause filming to allow him time to grieve.” In an industry often too busy for compassion for co-actors, Shah Rukh Khan’s actions went beyond professional obligations.

6. On The Sets Of Om Shanti Om

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his ability to connect with people on a personal level, and this was evident back in 2007 on the sets of the blockbuster Om Shanti Om. Two States author Chetan Bhagat recounted at a pan-India summit how SRK went out of his way to make Bhagat's mother feel comfortable on set.

Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat and his mother (Instagram)

Bhagat said, “My mother was there. She wanted to see the shooting (of Om Shanti Om). I took her, and she was standing there. The shot got over, and he (Shah Rukh Khan) saw that my mother is older. He went, and nobody on the set thought of it. He picked up a chair for my mother. So, how can I not like that level of person?” The author also recalled visiting SRK’s home Mannat in Mumbai for a meeting, and was surprised by his graciousness. “He’s the only superstar who walked out of his house to see me off to my car. His manners are impeccable.”

7. He Brought Joy To A Store Employee

Shah Rukh’s generosity isn’t confined to grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s as simple as making someone’s day. Recently, SRK surprised jewellery store employee Parminder Singh in the UAE who's his fan. The actor was shopping there with his wife Gauri Khan. Rather than rushing out, SRK acknowledged him with a hand-over-heart greeting. For SRK, it was just another day of spreading kindness, but for the fan, it was a memory he would hold close for life. A CCTV camera captured this moment. Parminder posted the CCTV footage on Instagram and captioned it: “Special moment with the King,” and included SRK’s iconic Dilwale line, “Dil toh sabke paas hota hai, lekin sab Dilwale nahi hote.” The video quickly went viral, with fans worldwide appreciating SRK’s willingness to connect on a personal level, even with those he's just met.

SRK surprised jewellery store employee Parminder Singh in the UAE (ETV Bharat)

As we celebrate his birthday today, it’s clear that his legacy will be marked not only by his on-screen performances but by the profound impact he has on people’s lives off-screen. For Shah Rukh Khan, the true measure of success isn’t fame or fortune—it’s the lives he touches with his kindness and the legacy of love he leaves behind.