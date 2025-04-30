Srinidhi Shetty Reflects On Film Choices Ahead Of HIT 3 Release, Says 'I Did KGF For Yash And Prashanth Neel, Now Story Comes First'

Bengaluru: Actor Srinidhi Shetty, known for her smash hit film KGF and KGF Chapter 2, is gearing up to make her on-screen return with the movie HIT: The Third Case, starring alongside Nani. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the Mangaluru born actor discussed her changing perspectives on cinema, her hiatus after KGF, her approach to picking films, and why she passed on the opportunity to star in Ramayana.

From Dream Team to Dream Scripts

When asked what she was looking for in joining the KGF movie franchise, Shetty said: "Back then I didn't search for stories. I just wanted to work with Prashanth Neel, Yash, and Hombale Films. I had seen Ugram, and had confidence in that team. But things have changed since KGF."

She added: "After KGF came out, there were multiple film offers. But I had no urgency. I didn't want to sign a film for the sake of being in front of a camera. I wanted to wait for something that added value to my life. The story and the character I was going to play need to create excitement for me to go to work. I realised that quality over quantity matters."

After KGF, Srinidhi took a two year gap from acting. "I wanted to spend time with my family. That was a decision I made. I wasn't wasting time. I was living," she quipped, adding, "I thought I would be making a movie every day, 365 days a year, but I saw that I only want movies that make me proud of my filmography."

Saying yes to Nani starrer HIT 3

In her next release, HIT: The Third Case, directed by Shailesh Kolanu and produced by Nani and Prashanthi Tipirneni, Srinidhi will be seen in a surprising role. "I didn't think I would get a soft, emotional character like this. The team saw Mrudula (her character name in the film) in me and approached me. I am very happy they did," she explained.

HIT 3 was shot in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Jammu & Kashmir. It is a part of the HIT universe, and it is intended to be an edge of your seat thriller. The cinematography is by Sanu John Varghese, with music by Mickey J. Meyer.

On Dubbing in Kannada

For the Kannada version of HIT 3, Srinidhi ended up dubbing her lines herself, which was a first for the actor. "I flew straight from the US and landed in Bangalore only for this purpose. I didn't want to look back and ask myself why I didn't do it. It gave me quite a lot of joy," she mentioned.

On Changing Trends and Representation in Cinema

Srinidhi was asked about the age disparity between male and female leads in the industry, and she provided insight on how the audience's perspective has changed. "There was a norm; the heroes could act until they were 50, while the heroines would disappear in their 30s. But those boundaries are changing. The audience wants strong characters. They want good stories. They are looking beyond age."

Why She Didn't Take Ramayana

She also spoke about reports that she turned down the role of Sita in the upcoming Ramayana film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. "I didn't choose that film. I had my reasons. Not every project is right for everyone. I am happy for Sai Pallavi. She is a great actress and I know that she will do the role justice."

Roles She Aspires to Bring to the Big Screen

"I really don't want to be pigeon-holed into any kind of one role," Srinidhi underscored, adding, "Whether it is an Action or Drama or completely new, I want to do them all."

Commenting on the Pahalgam Incident

Srinidhi was not a part of the Kashmir schedule of HIT 3, but she shared her views on the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that happened months after the shoot. "It is very sad. I pray for the families, no one should have to go through that."

With HIT 3 opening on May 1 in theatres, Shetty is not just back, she is back with a purpose.