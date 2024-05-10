Srikanth X Review: Netizens Hail Rajkummar Rao for His 'Phenomenal' Performance

Hyderabad: The biographical drama Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has been making waves since its release on May 10, with audiences showering praise on the film's powerful portrayal of industrialist Srikanth Bolla's inspiring journey. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, the film has captured the hearts of viewers with its beautiful depiction of Bolla's life, who overcame visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries in 2012.

Social media is abuzz with impressive reactions from the audience, with many taking to the micro-blogging site X to express their admiration for the film. One user wrote, "It's interval #Srikanth And it's superhit what a mind-blowing movie. @RajkummarRao performance is outstanding salute him." Another wrote, "HEARTWARMING. Rajkummar Rao & Sharad Kelkar are top-notch in this biographical film."

"#Srikanth review: @RajkummarRao saves a muddled, dull melodrama with his powerful, humanising performance," a tweet read. "Just watched Srikanth wow what a beautiful and emotional movie. It changed my perspective towards people with disabilities what an exceptional man Mr Bolla is. Terrific acting by Rajkumar Rao and others as well. Must watch:10/10," one wrote.

A user wrote, "#RajkummarRao as #srikanthbolla is just phenomenal, he’s once again proved why he is one of the finest actors of the industry today and deserves all the love from the audience."

The film's tagline, "Aa Raha Hai Sabhki Aankhein Kholne" aptly encapsulates Srikanth's journey of defying odds and inspiring others with his achievements. The biopic showcases Bolla's groundbreaking venture, which provides employment opportunities for unskilled and differently-abled individuals to craft eco-friendly products.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in collaboration with T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth also features Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.