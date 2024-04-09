Srikanth Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Shines in the Visionary Tale of Courage and Determination

Hyderabad: The trailer of Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, was unveiled today, April 9. Apart from Rajkumar, the film features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, in key roles. The biopic is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is set to hit theatres on May 10. The film tells the story of a brave industrialist, who is vision-challenged.

Sharing the film's trailer, the makers wrote: "Embark on a journey where every moment becomes extraordinary through Srikanth's vision! #SrikanthTrailer Out Now! #Srikanth releases in cinemas on 10th May 2024." The 2-minute and 28-second video gives a sneak peek of Srikanth's life, his highs and lows.

For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla, the man on whom Rajkummar's character is based was the first visually handicapped student from outside the United States to study management science at the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the founder of Bollant Industries. He inspired others, demonstrating to the world that having vision impairment should not be a barrier to realising one's aspirations.

The trailer opens with a number of college students discussing their career goals in a classroom. Srikanth Bolla, played by Rajkummar Rao, claims that he aspires to become India's first visually impaired president to none other than APJ Abdul Kalam. Though a bright student, Bolla was deprived of admission in the science stream.

Together with his teacher, essayed by Jyothika, he palsn to sue the Indian education system for denying visually challenged kids a seat in the science courses. Apart from his bright academic life, Rajkummar and Alaya's love story also takes centerstage. After experiencing discrimination, Srikanth launches a business that hires people who are like him.

This is Rao's first film to be released in 2024. despite the hardships, the film is based on the brighter side. The trailer has an inspiring, feel-good, and humorous tone.