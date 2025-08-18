Sridevi Vijaykumar On Her Comeback With Sundarakanda: 'I Played A Strong Character That Audiences Will Love'

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nara Rohith's 20th film, Sundarakanda, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 27, 2025. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP) by Santosh Chinnapolla, Goutham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali, the movie stars Sridevi Vijaykumar and Virti Vaghani along with Nara Rohith. With its teaser, songs, and trailer already creating much buzz, expectations are high.

As part of the promotions, Sridevi Vijaykumar spoke with the media and shared about her character, her return after years, her co-stars, and what has changed in the industry over the years. Here are the excerpts from the interaction:

You are making a comeback as a heroine after years. How does it feel?

- "I feel really happy. Every actor wants to do meaningful roles, and I always believe a character should be strong. In Sundarakanda, I got such a role, one that has depth and multiple emotions. I'm overwhelmed with the appreciation I've been getting from all sides. The story itself is very fresh and unique. Even when I first heard it as an audience, I liked it a lot. The output has come out wonderfully. I can confidently say audiences will go to theatres and truly enjoy the film."

What was the reason behind your break from films?

- "I got married while I was still acting as a heroine. Marriage was already planned at home, and then my daughter was born. Naturally, films took a backseat. Later, I did some television shows, but cinema always remained close to my heart. After so many years, watching myself back on the big screen feels very exciting."

"Last year, my debut film Eeswar was re-released, and that experience gave me a lot of joy. Now that my daughter has grown up, I finally have the time and opportunity to take up films again."

How did you react when you first heard about your character in Sundarakanda?

- "When director Venkatesh narrated the script, I was honestly shocked; it was so fresh and different. I asked for a little time to think, but he didn't give me much time (laughs). He was very confident about the story, and I trusted him. Just as he promised, he delivered brilliantly."

Actor Sridevi Vijaykumar (Photo: Special Arrangement)

"My role is very powerful. It has multiple layers of emotions and is unlike anything I've done before. In fact, all the female characters in this film are very strong, which makes the narrative even more interesting. One memorable part for me was wearing a school dress for a sequence, something I had never done before. I clicked many pictures and kept them as memories."

What changes do you see in the industry compared to when you last acted?

- "The industry has completely transformed. So many changes have taken place, especially in terms of technology. Things have become easier now, and the working style of the direction department has evolved too. For me, coming back after years felt like entering a whole new world."

Tell us about working with Nara Rohit.

- "I've known Rohit for a long time. He is very cool, humble, and a genuinely good person. Working with him gave me a lot of happiness."

How was your experience with debut director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi?

- "Even though this is his first film, Venkatesh worked like an experienced filmmaker. His vision is very clear; he knows exactly what he wants and how to present it. That clarity made the whole process smoother, and working with him was truly enjoyable."

You speak Telugu very fluently. How did you pick it up?

- "Most of my films as a heroine were in Telugu. Also, my mother worked extensively in Telugu cinema. At home, too, we speak in Telugu. I actually learned the language properly during the time of Eeswar."

How did you find Leon James' music for the film?

- "Leon has composed fantastic music for Sundarakanda. I especially loved the song sung by Sid Sriram; it's my personal favourite. Every track in the album is unique, and the background score is simply superb. I feel music will be one of the biggest plus points for this movie."

You still look the same as you did during Eeswar. What's your secret?

- (Laughs) I think it's about staying happy and, of course, God's blessings. For this film, I started following a strict diet plan one month before the shoot, and it definitely helped.

You and Prabhas debuted together in Eeswar. How is your friendship today?

- "Our friendship has remained the same. Prabhas may have become one of the biggest stars in the country, but he hasn't changed one bit. He still talks and smiles like a child."

"Even back during Eeswar, we all felt he was destined to be a superstar. I remember on the success tour of the film, massive crowds would gather. We knew he would become big, but he has become much bigger than we imagined. Truly, it's a blessing."

What kind of roles would you like to do in the future?

- "I want to experiment with all kinds of roles, but my focus is on strong characters that carry weight in the story. I believe such roles give the best satisfaction to an actor."

With Sundarakanda set for release on August 27, Sridevi Vijaykumar is making a confident comeback, promising audiences a fresh story, strong performances, and wholesome entertainment.