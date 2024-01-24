Squid Game season two to drop on Netflix soon

Los Angeles: Squid Game, one of the most-watched titles from Netflix, will return with its second season in 2024. The streaming service shared the news of the show's season two in a letter to its shareholders Tuesday. In 2024, Netflix has also set for release the second seasons of The Diplomat and German show Empress, as well as the third chapter of Bridgerton.

"Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2; unscripted series like Tour de France: Unchained S2, Love is Blind S6, F1: Drive to Survive S6 and Full Swing S2," the streamer said.

Squid Game released in September 2021 and soon became a global hit for the streamer, topping charts across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped contestants who accept an invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, 45.6 billion won or USD 38.3 million, but the stakes are deadly.

The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.

Netflix also has a host of brand new shows, including 3 Body Problem' from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss; Sofia Vergara-starrer Griselda; Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen; Eric, led by Benedict Cumberbach: Avatar: The Last Airbender; Cien Anos de Soledad from Colombia and Senna from Brazil.