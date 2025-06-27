Squid Game Season 3 X Review: Netizens Moved By 'Most Epic Ending' Of A Netflix Series

Hyderabad: The global phenomenon Squid Game returned for its third and final season on June 27. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the conclusion of the survival thriller. The new season wasted no time in delivering shocks, betrayals, and high-stakes drama as it picks up where Season 2 left off. Kang Dae Ho betrays the group, leaving Seong Gi Hun, the main character, in a dangerous situation. Soon after, Gi Hun is captured and a new deadly game begins.

Contestants are pushed to the edge as ruthless decisions must be made. Escape seems impossible and fear is everywhere. One of the biggest reveals comes when The Front Man is unmasked. It is Hwang In Ho, a twist that fans never saw coming. After the premiere, X (formerly known as Twitter) exploded with posts from fans around the world. The reactions were a mix of praise, heartbreak, and debate.

Below are some top reactions shared on the platform:

"Kinda of a rocky start but I liked #SquidGameSeason3... better than the second season but the first is at a bar so high... It was a show." The X user acknowledged the slow beginning but appreciated how the story developed. They felt the ending was good, although a little predictable.

Another review praised the emotional depth and high-stakes action. The final jump rope game had fans holding their breath. "#SquidGame S3 delivers a heart-wrenching finale! Gi-hun's desperate fight, brutal games like Jump Rope... Lee Byung-hun's chilling Front Man & Im Si-wan's complex Myung-gi steal the show. 5/5!"

Weighing on the emotional rollercoaster and powerful performances, an x user wrote: "Squid Game Season 3 is a great ending to an incredible series! Far better than 2... Things get EMOTIONAL. I cried a lot, but also was FURIOUS!"

Fans were also devastated by Hyun-ju's death as many believed she deserved to win. "Hyun-ju literally saved 3 lives, she should have lived..." "If Myung-gi didn't stab Cho Hyun-ju during the 4th game she would have won...," quipped another.

"Squid Game won't have a happy ending. I AM HAPPY, IT IS A HAPPY END FOR ME." The 'epic ending', as others quotes, gave a bittersweet sense of closure to many.

"Gi Hun and the baby playing jump rope, my god I never felt so tensed," wrote another as the scene stood out as one of the most intense in the whole series. "Most epic ending because of Player 222... Best series of Netflix," wrote a fan calling it the greatest Netflix finale ever.

Squid Game Season 3 closes the series with high drama, painful losses, and shocking truths. The response on X shows that the show continues to stir deep emotions. While not every fan agrees on the ending, most agree that the final season delivered a powerful conclusion to the legendary story.