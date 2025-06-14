Squid Game Season 3: What You Need To Know Before The Final Season Premieres

Hyderabad: Netflix's number one non-English language series of all time, Squid Game, is nearing its end, but not before one final chapter. With Season 2 having just landed on the streaming platform, the series' creators have already announced the release of Season 3, which will be the show's conclusion. The third and final season of Squid Game will premiere on June 27, 2025.

Several content, including a trailer, official photos, and key art, are now available for fans eager to get a glimpse of what lies ahead. The new material offers intense previews of what's to come for series hero Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), antagonist the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), and a slate of both familiar and fresh faces.

Squid Game Season 3 (Photo: Tudum)

Series creator, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk shared a message to fans confirming the final chapter. "I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season," Hwang wrote. "The fierce clash between two worlds (Gi-hun and Front Man's) will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year."

Where The Story Left Off

Season 2 ended with a gut-wrenching twist that shattered the hope of rebellion. Gi-hun had begun to organise a revolt among the remaining players, determined to dismantle the sinister game from within. At first, the uprising appeared to be gaining momentum. The group nearly reached the control centre of the deadly arena, but just as victory seemed possible, the Front Man revealed his hand.

Squid Game Season 3 (Photo: Tudum)

Having infiltrated the game as Player 001, the Front Man exposed Gi-hun's plan and betrayed him. In the process, he killed Gi-hun's closest ally, Jung-bae (played by Lee Seo-hwan), delivering a crushing emotional blow.

Lee Jung-jae, who stars as Gi-hun, says his character may still be in the dark about the true nature of the betrayal. "I don't think he knows yet. I think he's blaming himself for everything that happened," Lee told Tudum.

Squid Game Season 3 (Photo: Tudum)

What To Expect In Season 3

The final season picks up in the aftermath of Season 2's failed rebellion. Gi-hun is emotionally shattered, reeling from the loss of his friend and the collapse of his plan. But there's no pause in the Squid Game. The deadly competition continues, and with it, even higher stakes.

Squid Game Season 3 (Photo: Tudum)

Gi-hun, along with a new roster of desperate players, must face increasingly brutal games. As choices mount and alliances fracture, the moral cost of survival grows heavier. Viewers can expect Gi-hun to face the most harrowing decisions of his journey as he struggles to hold on to his humanity.

Meanwhile, the show's other major threads intensify. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) is fully back in power, welcoming a new round of shadowy VIPs. His brother, Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), resumes his dangerous investigation into the island's secrets, unaware that betrayal may be much closer than he thinks.

Squid Game Season 3 (Photo: Tudum)

Cast Members

Season 3 reunites core cast members and introduces new characters, expanding the emotional and narrative landscape. The confirmed cast includes:

Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456)

Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007)

Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149)

Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222)

Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)

Park Gyu-young as No-eul

Trailer Hints At What's To Come

The newly released trailer reflects on Gi-hun's harrowing journey while previewing the brutal path that awaits. In the video, the players are repeatedly escorted back to the dormitory after the failed insurrection. The same patterns resume, but with even more seriousness. Lines are drawn. New alliances form. And the VIPs - sporting gilded masks - are even more invested in this spectacle.