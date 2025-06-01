Squid Game Season 3 Trailer: New Games, Darker Twists, And Gi-hun's Fight Teased In Final Showdown

Hyderabad:The wait is finally over. Netflix has released the gripping trailer for Squid Game Season 3, full of mystery, emotion, and life or death challenges. The show is expected to premiere on June 27, 2025, and will be the last season of the international phenomenon series.

Gi-hun Is Back

The trailer opens with Player 456, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), questioning his survival. "Why didn't you kill me? Why did you let me live?" he screams at the masked guards. His grief over the death of his friend Jung Bae still haunts him.

Next we see a foreboding response from the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun): "Player 456, do you still have hope in humanity?" This remark introduces a season that will be rife with doubt, betrayal, and difficult decisions.

More Deadly Games, More Dreadful People

The trailer teased the classic Red Light, Green Light game, but with a twist. The creepy doll Young Hee returns, but this time she may not just be watching.

We also see a more brutal Tug of War, a deadly jump rope, and a claustrophobic maze that pushes players to their limits. The now-famous children's room covered in crayon drawings is also back, hinting at a major subplot involving a baby. This could be tied to Yim Si-wan's mysterious character, rumoured to be a game-changer.

Old Players, New Stories

Many players from Season 2 are returning, including Hyun-ju, Geum-ja, Myung-gi, Dae-ho, and Jun-hee. The pink-suited enforcer No-eul also returns. Fans will be glad to see more character depth this time around, especially for lesser-known faces from last season. Season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger with Gi-hun's failed rebellion and the death of Jung Bae. Gi-hun still doesn't know that the Front Man is actually In-ho, a past winner of the game posing as Player 001.

Creator's Vision

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promised an emotionally charged final chapter. He said Season 3 will explore how guilt and loss weigh on Gi-hun as he continues his mission. With new horrors and emotional stakes at an all-time high, Season 3 looks like it will close the story with a bang.