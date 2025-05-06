Squid Game Season 3 Teaser Reveals Gi-Hun's Return, New Faces, And Darker Trials - Watch

Hyderabad: Netflix has confirmed the premiere date for Squid Game Season 3, which will drop all episodes worldwide on June 27, 2025. The teaser of the Korean series was shared on Tuesday. Season 3, which has now hinted at a thrilling finish, no doubt ramped up the excitement of many fans.

The teaser opens with the statement, "It's time to play one last time." The voiceover sets up the viewers for what seems to be a season full of peril, sorrow, and ethical dilemmas. The protagonist, Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi hun, returns for a third time not in the hospital, but instead, inside a coffin. Gi hun is indeed traumatised by the level of deceit he has gone through up until Season 2, and is adamant about tearing down the system from the inside out.

Who is he caring for in the wild scene? The teaser's conclusion features a crying baby leaving it on a mysterious note. On the other bizarre section of the teaser, the infamous gumball machine is back.

Returning and New Cast Members

Lee Byung-hun returns as Hwang In-ho, the mysterious Front Man, who is now prepping to receive another group of VIPs. He is an even greater presence, particularly darker than before, suggesting more psychological manipulation and power plays. Alongside Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the cast includes Wi Ha-jun reprising his role as detective Hwang Jun-ho, who continues to unravel the secrets of the game's dark network. New players entering the arena include:

Yim Si-wan as Player 333 (Lee Myung-gi)

Kang Ha-neul as Player 388 (Kang Dae-ho)

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul

Park Sung-hoon as Player 120 (Cho Hyun-ju)

Yang Dong-geun as Player 007 (Park Yong-sik)

Kang Ae-sim as Player 149 (Jang Geum-ja)

Jo Yu-ri as Player 222 (Kim Jun-hee)

Lee David and Roh Jae-won as additional players

What to Expect

Season 3 will reportedly consist of six intense episodes, making it shorter but potentially more packed than its predecessors. The plot picks up directly after Season 2's conclusion, focusing on Gi-hun's rebellion and the Front Man's growing control. Netflix describes it as "the final games," marking the end of creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's original trilogy.

