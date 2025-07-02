Squid Game Season 3 Sets Record With 60 M Views But Misses Season 2's Opening Mark

Hyderabad: Netflix's global phenomenon Squid Game has made a strong comeback with Season 3, but despite breaking some major records, it hasn't quite matched the explosive debut of its previous season. Released on June 27, the third and final season of Squid Game pulled in an impressive 60.1 million views in just three days, making it the most-watched title of the week across all categories, English and non-English. It also achieved a historic feat by ranking #1 in 93 countries, including major markets like the US, UK, Japan, and Argentina - a record for a premiere week.

However, when compared to the numbers delivered by Season 2, Season 3 fell slightly short. Season 2 had amassed 68 million views in its first four days, surpassing even the massive launch of Netflix's Wednesday (50.1 million). It's important to note that Netflix's weekly metrics run from Monday to Sunday, and Season 3 had only three days in this window, giving it less time to accumulate views. Still, the numbers are nothing short of massive.

Season 3 recorded 368.4 million watch hours, making it the ninth most-watched non-English-language show ever on the platform in just one week. Fans and critics have also praised Lee Jung-jae's performance as Player 456, calling it one of the strongest endings to a major series. With the revived buzz around Squid Game, Seasons 1 and 2 have re-entered Netflix's Top 10. Season 2 received 2.8 million views, while Season 1 had a viewership of 1.7 million total views, so there is no doubt about the love for the show.

Season 1 still stands with the most views ever on a Netflix show, with 1.65 billion hours watched in four weeks by 142 million households worldwide. While Season 3 did not surpass its predecessor in early numbers, it does solidify one thing - Squid Game is still a global phenomenon till the very end.