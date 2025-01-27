Squid Game Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Twists - Everything We Know About The Survival Thriller

Hyderabad: Fans of Netflix's global sensation Squid Game are buzzing with excitement as details about the third season continue to surface online. After Season 2, which had fans on the edge of their seats, the next season will serve as the end of Seong Gi-hun's journey. Here's what we know so far about Squid Game Season 3, including a release date, returning cast and plot details.

Probable Release Date

Series' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently shared about the release of Squid Game Season 3, teasing fans with hints that the new season will arrive sooner than expected. However, Hwang, while speaking with a newswire at the 2025 Golden Globes, debunked rumours of a May release but confirmed the season would debut later this year.

Speculation intensified after a now-deleted Netflix Korea YouTube video reportedly leaked a June 27, 2025, release date. While this remains unconfirmed by Netflix, it aligns with the relatively quick turnaround between Seasons 2 and 3. Fans can remain hopeful for a mid-2025 release as the buzz continues to grow.

Squid Game Season 3 Plot

At the end of Season 2, viewers are left hanging with a heart-breaking cliffhanger, wherein Gi-hun watches the execution of his best friend Jung-bae. Season 3 will deal with how this awful event affects the main character's mind and his feelings. Hwang has described the new season as the final chapter of Gi-hun's journey, focusing on themes of guilt, loss, and redemption.

A terrifying mid-credits sequence from Season 2 hinted at the return of the Red Light, Green Light game, but with a machinated twist that could turn Gi-hun's previous strategies on their head. With the deadly games all but back in action, viewers can look forward to even more shocking twists, brutal challenges and morally ambiguous dilemmas.

Jo Yu-ri, who plays pregnant player Jun-hee, hinted in an interview that Season 3 will take an "unimaginably brutal and cruel" direction. Fan theories suggest Gi-hun may attempt to dismantle the games from within, while backstories of the masked guards could further unravel the mystery behind the organisation.

Squid Game Season 3 Cast

Squid Game Season 3 will see Lee Jung-jae reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun, alongside Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, Lee Byung-hun as The Front Man, and Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee. Even though most new characters introduced in Season 2 have ended up with tragic fates, new faces will join the cast that will add new dynamics and new layers to the story.

Is Squid Game Coming to an End?

Yes, Season 3 will be the last season of the series. Now, here comes your confirmation: Netflix has confirmed the end will come with the final season which is set to premiere in 2025.