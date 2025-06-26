Squid Game Season 3 Release Date And Time; Creator Reveals No Happy Ending And More Unexpected Twists

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of worldwide phenomenon Squid Game, which is coming up with its highly-anticipated Season 3 (not to mention, the final season to the series). The Netflix series is set to release on Friday, June 27, 2025. It will be available to stream on Netflix in India starting at 12:30 PM IST.
Returning to the screen are lead actors Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun (The Front Man), and Wi Ha-joon (Hwang Jun-ho), as the story picks up right where Season 2 left off, with unresolved fates, hidden agendas, and rising tension.
Dark, Brutal & Unexpected: No Happy Ending Ahead
In a recent interview, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made it clear that fans should not expect a happy ending in the final season. "People like a happy ending. I'm like that too. But some stories, by nature, can't have one," Hwang shared, adding that the tone of Season 3 will be "more dark and bleak".
The finale will lean heavily into moral ambiguity, vengeance, and retribution, as the characters grapple with the brutal reality of the world they're trapped in. "The world, as I observe it, has less hope," said Hwang. "After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, 'How much humanity do I have left in me?'"
Lee Jung-jae Teases a Shocking Ending
Lead actor Lee Jung-jae revealed that the ending will catch fans off guard. "The finale was something even I didn't expect," he said. "It's definitely going to spark a lot of conversation."
New and Returning Faces
Joining the returning trio are Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, and K-pop idol Yim Si-wan, who plays the morally complex Player 333 (Myung Gi). Si-wan noted in an interview that his character "straddles the line between good and evil."
Legacy of a Global Hit
First released in September 2021, Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched show, winning several accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards. The third and final season is expected to not only wrap up major storylines but also challenge viewers to reflect on human nature, capitalism, and the cost of survival.
Read More
- 50 Days To War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR And Kiara Look Battle-Ready In First Look Posters From YRF Spy Universe
- Coolie First Single Chikitu Crosses Over 4M Views In Record Time; Aamir Khan's Action-Packed Cameo Adds To Buzz
- When Michael Jackson Promised To 'Return To Love' India: Revisit King Of Pop's Love Letter Left On Pillow 16 Years After His Passing