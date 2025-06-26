ETV Bharat / entertainment

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date And Time; Creator Reveals No Happy Ending And More Unexpected Twists

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for fans of worldwide phenomenon Squid Game, which is coming up with its highly-anticipated Season 3 (not to mention, the final season to the series). The Netflix series is set to release on Friday, June 27, 2025. It will be available to stream on Netflix in India starting at 12:30 PM IST.

Returning to the screen are lead actors Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun (The Front Man), and Wi Ha-joon (Hwang Jun-ho), as the story picks up right where Season 2 left off, with unresolved fates, hidden agendas, and rising tension.

Dark, Brutal & Unexpected: No Happy Ending Ahead

In a recent interview, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made it clear that fans should not expect a happy ending in the final season. "People like a happy ending. I'm like that too. But some stories, by nature, can't have one," Hwang shared, adding that the tone of Season 3 will be "more dark and bleak".

The finale will lean heavily into moral ambiguity, vengeance, and retribution, as the characters grapple with the brutal reality of the world they're trapped in. "The world, as I observe it, has less hope," said Hwang. "After watching all three seasons, I hope we can each ask ourselves, 'How much humanity do I have left in me?'"