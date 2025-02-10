Squid Game Season 3: Fans React To Reported 100 Million KRW Production Budget For Six Episodes

Hyderabad: Fans are abuzz with discussions about the production cost and profit margins of Squid Game Season 3 after a recent report surfaced on the fan forum Instiz on Monday, February 10. According to the report, the final season of the global South Korean survival series wrapped up filming alongside Season 2 and is now in the post-production phase. The new season is slated for a June 27 premiere on Netflix.

The report disclosed that Season 3's budget is 100 million KRW (about $68,922). Some fans were pleasantly surprised, while some voiced their shock at the huge expenditure writing, "That's too expensive for six episodes." Others, however, noted that profits would certainly outweigh expenditure on the show given its popularity.

"Season 1 was a worldwide hit, so even if Seasons 2 and 3 don't perform as well, it will still be profitable," a fan wrote. The forum also highlighted how collaborations with international companies during Season 2 likely helped Netflix recoup costs through licensing deals.

However, along with questions of budget, many fans voiced their disappointment at the possibility of just six episodes to conclude the season. A viewer said, "We had waited for such a long time for this. Six episodes just are not enough." Another wrote, "Just give it to me right now. I can't wait till June."

The wait is even harder for fans since it is six whole months from the release of Season 2, which was out in December 2024, to the next premiere of Season 3.

Other than the discussions on cost and episode count, fans are theorising about the storyline as well. Speculations abound about whether contestant Seong Gi Hun, played by Lee Jung Jae, will survive if a new winner emerges, and what kind of ending awaits viewers. Stills from the series suggest high-tension moments including captured players, the return of the Front Man, and a potential escape plan by a pink soldier.