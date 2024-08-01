Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Teaser Hints at Finale in 2025; Fans Hail It 'Best Late Christmas Gift Ever'

Hyderabad: Squid Game's second season will debut on Netflix on December 26, 2024, with a third and final season scheduled for release in 2025. The thriller-drama that went on to become 2020's biggest sensation on OTT is back after 3 years. The official announcement has been making rounds on the internet with the most ecstatic reactions.

The series' executive producer, writer, and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, sent a touching message to fans worldwide announcing this news. The news of the second season was shared with a video that featured a track race, but it was not for a medal—rather, it was just for survival. Sharing the update, the makers wrote: "The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26, only on Netflix. Final Season coming 2025."

Reacting to it a social media user wrote: "And it premieres the day after Christmas, too. Talk about the best late Christmas gift ever. LET'S GO!" Another one commented: "The fun begins now." Another fan of the series wrote: "Let's go." Another one commented: "Netflix may have their misses, but their hits sure are home runs." The series enjoys a massive fan base around the world and the comments are just proof of it.

Once again serving as the show's director, writer, and producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys by being the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Squid Game. With a stellar cast of new characters that includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an, the original cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo return to their respective roles from Season 1.

