Spy Thriller Shoot Turns Nightmare As 120 Crew Members Rushed To Hospital In Leh

Srinagar: Around 120 crew members of a Bollywood film unit shooting in Leh, Ladakh, were admitted to a hospital late Sunday night, officials confirmed on Monday.

"Around 120 crew members were hospitalised after they suddenly developed severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headache. All are stable right now, and most have been discharged after receiving necessary treatment. Only four patients remain admitted," Dr Rinchen Chosdon, Medical Superintendent of Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh, told ETV Bharat

While not ruling out the possibility of mass food poisoning, Dr Rinchen added, "Food samples have been collected for detailed analysis to identify the cause. The food inspector will provide a conclusive report once the tests are complete."

Leh Police sources said nearly 600 people had eaten on the sets of the film before the incident occurred. "The crew was shooting for an upcoming Bollywood film in Leh. Yesterday, after dinner, several members developed abdominal pain and vomiting. They were rushed to SNM Hospital," police officials said.

Officials declined to disclose the names of the film producer, director, or whether any leading Bollywood stars were among those affected. However, sources suggest the crew belongs to the team of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun-starrer spy-thriller Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (Photo: Film Poster)

"The film crew was shooting at Patthar Sahib in Leh, and the incident has been reported from the same location," sources said.

The first look of Ranveer Singh's thriller Dhurandhar was unveiled on July 6, coinciding with the Bajirao Mastani actor's 40th birthday. Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5. Based on actual events, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

While Ranveer has starred in films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, 83, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sara is primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films. Sara took the spotlight in 2011 when she was just six years old. She had appeared in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal, in which she starred as Nila, the daughter of a man with special needs played by Vikram.

Ladakh, often called the Cold Desert for its barren, rugged terrain, has been a popular destination for Bollywood films. Superhits like 3 Idiots, Haqeeqat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Se, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Lakshya have captured the region’s stunning landscapes. Salman Khan’s upcoming Battle of Galwan sequences are also scheduled to be shot in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.