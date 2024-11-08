Splitsvilla And Crime Patrol Fame Actor Nitin Chauhaan Dies At 35; Fans, Colleagues Mourn His Demise

Hyderabad: Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for his roles in popular shows such as Crime Patrol and Splitsvilla 5, passed away at the age of 35 in Mumbai. Chauhaan, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, first entered the spotlight after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2. Over the years, he built a diverse career in the television industry, with memorable appearances in series such as Zindagi Dot Com and Friends. His most recent work was in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, where he starred until 2022.

The news of Chauhaan's passing was confirmed by fellow actors and co-stars, including Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh, who shared their grief on social media. While official statements regarding the cause of death remain pending, initial reports suggest that Chauhaan may have died by suicide. Vibhuti Thakur, his former co-star, expressed her sorrow through an Instagram Story featuring a heartfelt message and a photo of the two. "I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles," she wrote, mourning his loss.

Vibhuti Thakur's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Known for his dedication to fitness and his upbeat personality, Chauhaan's unexpected death has left a void in the television community. Fans and friends have flooded social media with tributes. Sudeep Sahir, sharing a message on Instagram, wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy," in memory of his late friend. Chauhaan's father has reportedly travelled to Mumbai to collect his son's remains.