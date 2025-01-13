Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland to Return as Peter Parker; Will Zendaya Join Him This Time?

Hyderabad: Spider-Man 4 is slated to hit theatres on July 24, 2026 and Hollywood actor Tom Holland is all set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated film as confirmed by him on The Jimmy Fallon Show. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the fourth installment of the hit saga and now in a treat for them, Tom has confirmed his part. However, makers are yet to confirm Zendaya's role.

Holland will be taking forward the story of Peter Parker, marking his fourth outing with the franchise following Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming the film. The Spider-Man franchise is sure to benefit from Cretton's skill at balancing action and emotional depth, resulting in both thrilling action scenes and gripping character-driven stories. However, one significant question remains: will Zendaya play Mary Jane Watson again?

Zendaya played the role of MJ, and her relationship with Holland marked one of the movie's biggest highlights. Zendaya's return for Spider-Man 4 has not yet been confirmed by Marvel or Sony. With the uncertainty looming large on Zendaya's role, fans are guessing if MJ will feature along with Peter or if there will be a different story arc.

Meanwhile, there has been a strong buzz around Holland and Zendaya's off-screen relationship. As per Holland's father, Dominic Holland, the couple is allegedly engaged.