Spider-Man 4 Titled Brand New Day; Check Out Release Date for Tom Holland Starrer

Hyderabad: The long-awaited fourth film in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series has been officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The title was revealed during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, where director Destin Daniel Cretton spoke about the film, which is set to come out on July 31, 2026. Although Holland could not attend in person, he did send a video message to fans to provide a glimpse into what is in store for Peter Parker in the next installment.

In his video message, Holland addressed fans, thanking them for their continued support. He acknowledged that they left everyone on a cliffhanger with Spider-Man: No Way Home's (2021) ending in which Peter Parker remembered his identity and erased it from everyone's mind to protect his loved ones. "I know we left you at the end of No Way Home with a massive cliffhanger, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a 'brand new day.' That's all I can say. That's all I have been allowed to say," Holland said when wrapping up his video message.

Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, stepped up at CinemaCon and shared his enthusiasm for Peter Parker's next step. "We are collaborating with some of the world's best artists to tell an emotional, action-oriented, and different Spider-Man story," he said.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day refers to the 2008 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. In the comic, Peter's life permanently changes when an event causes everyone on Earth to forget he is Spider-Man, similar to the ending of No Way Home. Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ, while Jacob Batalon is set to return as Ned. Stranger Things' Sadie Sink has also joined the cast, but her role has yet to be announced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will join an exciting lineup of future Marvel projects. Fans can look forward to Thunderbolts in May 2026, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters in July 2026, and Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom, will be released in May 2026. The filming of Spider-Man 4 will start in the summer of 2025.